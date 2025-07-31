Pitt Football Lands Two Selections in All-ACC Preseason Team
Two Pitt Panthers football players have been named to All-ACC Preseason Teams. Running back Desmond Reid and linebacker Kyle Louis both had exceptional play in the 2024 season and continue to be rewarded for it. Reid made the list as both an all-purpose back and a specialist.
Reid was a transfer from Western Carolina. He surprised many by putting up impressive yards and helping Pitt win seven straight games to start the year. Reid ended the season with four touchdowns, 52 catches for 579 yards and 184 carries for 966 yards.
Reid earned multiple ACC honors and an All-American nod. Now entering his senior year, there's lots of high expectations on him to perform. Along with making the All-ACC Preseason Team, he made the watch list for the Maxwell Award.
Louis, now entering his junior year at Pitt, was also a standout star for the Panthers. The linebacker finished the season with 101 total tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions.
His remarkable play earned him an All-ACC honors and a third-place finish in ACC defensive player of the year voting. He also got first team All-American.
Louis now enters the year with more than just an All-ACC Preseason Team spot. He made the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and joins fellow linebacker Rasheem Biles in the Butkus Award Watch List.
Pitt football seeing two of its players on the All-ACC Preseason Team marks a big improvement from last year. In the 2024 All-ACC Preseason Team, Pitt had zero players make the cut. Now, the talent on Pitt's roster joins a more respected class.
The recent preseason poll for all ACC teams also puts Pitt at a more respectable spot than they were the year before. The program will look to improve from last season and be a threat in the ACC.
