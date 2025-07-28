Two Pitt Stars Named to Prestigious List
The Maxwell Award Watch List for the upcoming college football season includes two Pitt players. Senior running back Desmond Reid and redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein have high expectations put on them for making this prestigious list.
The Maxwell Award has been given out to the most acclaimed college football players every year since 1937. It is voted on by a large panel of sportswriters, sportscasters, NCAA head football coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club.
Reid and Holstein have earned their spots on the list after having impressive 2024 seasons. As a transfer from Western Carolina, Reid was a major piece in the Panther's seven game winning streak to start the season. In just his second game for Pitt, in a massive comeback against Cincinnati, he had six catches for 106 receiving yards and 19 carries for 148 yards.
Reid earned an All-American honor multiple ACC honors . He finished the season with 184 carries for 966 yards and 52 catches for 579 yards. He also had four touchdowns on the season.
Holstein also surprised a lot of people by having a great first season for Pitt. Originally a transfer from Alabama, where he was a redshirt freshman, Holstein started the season off by throwing for 330 yards and three touchdowns against Kent State. He went on to lead his team to huge comeback wins against Cincinnati, West Virginia and Cal.
Holstein struggled with injuries and missed most of the second half of the football season. He finished with 2,225 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, 328 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Despite existing for so long, only three Maxwell Award winners have not gone on to win the Heisman. This includes the most recent winner, running back Ashton Jeanty of Boise State.
Two Pitt football players have won the Maxwell Award in the past. Running back Tony Dorsett in 1976 and linebacker Hugh Green in 1980 both took the award home for the Panthers.
While there will be a lot of tough competition, Holstein and Reid have a chance to bring back the award to Pitt football again.
