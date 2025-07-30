Pitt Lands in Top 10 of ACC Preseason Poll

Inside The Panthers

The Pitt Panthers' football program has been predicted to finish ninth in the ACC by a panel of media voters.

Owen Lenson

Nov 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nate Yarnell (19) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
As the college football season draws closer, the ACC has released it's Preseason Poll. This is a poll voted on by over 180 media members determining the standings for the ACC football season.

Pitt finished in ninth place with 1571 points, receiving zero first place votes. Clemson, the defending ACC champions, finished in first place.

Pitt finished closely behind North Carolina and just ahead of NC State, teams that the Panthers had a slightly better record than the previous season.

Pitt football can be hard to predict after last season. In the 2024 Preseason Poll, Pitt was predicted to finish 13th in the conference. The Panthers started the season blowing those expectations out of the water, winning seven straight games.

Unfortunately, the Panthers dealt with injuries and poor play in the second half of the season, losing out in the last six games. The Panthers finished with a 7-6 record, possessing the tenth spot in the ACC. Now, Pitt is expected to finish one spot higher than they ended as last season.

In that same 2024 ACC Preseason Poll, Florida State was expected to land the No. 1 seed. They instead finished last in the conference. ACC newcomer SMU was expected to be the seventh seed, the team ended up as the first overall.

While Pitt isn't predicted to be a very high seed, the team's players have high expectations on them. Linebackers Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles made the Butkus Award Watch List. Quarterback Eli Holstein and running back Desmond Reid both made the Maxwell Award Watch List.

Pitt's last season may have ended with disappointment, but the talent on the roster remains recognized. The ACC is a tough conference to win in, it will take a lot for Pitt to surpass the expectations put on them.

