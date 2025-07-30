Pitt LB Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Inside The Panthers

The Football Writers Association of America announced a Pitt Panthers linebacker had been named to the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

LaMarr Fields

Oct 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Kyle Louis (9) pass rushes at he line of scrimmage against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis had been named to the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List. This prestigious award, named after the legendary Bronko Nagurski, has been given since 1993 to the best defensive player in college football. Louis being on this list puts him in the company of the most talented defensive players in the country, highlighting his exceptional skills and potential to win this coveted award.

Last year, Louis (a redshirt junior) had an outstanding season, compiling 101 total tackles and 15.5 tackles for a loss. He also had seven sacks and four interceptions. Louis's unique combination of speed and instinct, along with his impressive stats, earned him First Team All-ACC honors and a third-place finish in the ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting. His speed and instincts make him a outstanding linebacker on the field, and one of the best defenders in the country.

Following a promising 2023 season, where he played in nine games and started two, Louis is set for another stellar season. With 19 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss, Louis's performance last year was just a glimpse of his potential. His name on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Louis is among the 60 defenders named to the prestigious preseason list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Louis has a strong chance to contend for the trophy. Pitt's last finalist for the award was defensive tackle Calijah Kancey in 2022, when Alabama's Will Anderson won the award. The only time a Pitt Panther won the Bronko Nagurski Award was Aaron Donald in 2013. That season, Dondal had 59 tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, and 11 sacks.

This esteemed award, presented annually by the FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club, will unveil its winner on December 8 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.

