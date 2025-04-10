Pitt Basketball Hosting Mid-Major Transfer
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue building relationship with potential transfer additions, as they will host a player this weekend.
UNCW transfer forward Khamari McGriff will visit Pitt on April 13 and then take a visit to Oklahoma two days later on April 15, according to Jon Rothstein
McGriff hails from Tallahassee, Fla. and attended James S. Richards High School. He averaged 16.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game as a senior during the 2020-21 season and led his team to the Florida 5A state championship as a junior.
He committed to UNCW in the Class of 2021 and played just two games, before earning a redshirt for the 2021-22 season.
McGriff would play 18 games the following season, averaging just 5.3 minutes and 1.4 points per game.
He finally saw significant playing time in the 2023-24 season, starting 30 of the 31 games he played in. He averaged 16.7 minutes, 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 75.4% from the field and 76.5% from the foul line.
McGriff had his best campaign this past season, while starting just the first 12 games before coming off the bench for the remainder in the 34 games total he played. He averaged 19.3 minutes, 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 65.1% from the field and 69.3% from the foul line.
He scored in double-digits throughout the CAA Conference Tournament, leading UNCW to a Championship and earning a spot on the All-CAA Tournament Team.
McGriff scored eight points and helped UNCW, who earned a No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament, to almost get an upset over No. 3 Texas Tech in the First Round.
He has one year of eligibility left wherever he goes and stands at 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds.
Pitt has landed two players out of the transfer portal so far, both from Iowa State, in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson.
The Panthers desperately needs players on its team for next season, as they have lost six players to the transfer portal so far.
This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky, and Amsal Delalić, plus forwards in Marlon Barnes Jr., Papa Amadou Kante and twin duo of Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers only have three returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen and Amdy Ndiaye and just one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Hosts Three-Star CB
- Pitt QB Julian Dugger Discusses Off-Season Development
- Pitt Forward Enters Transfer Portal
- Pitt Basketball Close with Nation's Top 3-Point Shooter
- Pitt HC Reveals Major Changes to Spring Game
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt