Pitt QB Julian Dugger Discusses Off-Season Development
On Tuesday following the latest spring practice, projected backup quarterback Julian Dugger took the podium.
What did he take away from his start in Pitt’s thrilling yet ultimately disappointing bowl loss?
“I'll say it taught me a lot,” the rising sophomore said in the press conference available on YouTube. “(It) really showed me how to get prepared on the college level. I would say it's a lot different than high school...And after, just showing next season what I could do better, to be better than I was last year, and try to improve on that.”
That lone college appearance behind center became the dangling carrot as Dugger is hungry for improvement this off-season.
“I'll say just showing…what I can do, it just made me want to be even better, just to improve on that,” Dugger said. “The only way you could do that, really, is mentally, just looking at more tape, seeing what you could do better, coming into the next day, just focusing on what you could do better.”
During Friday’s scrimmage in Acrisure Stadium, given the highlight reel that was churned out thereafter, it seemed Dugger and the Pitt offense moved the ball and made several exciting plays through the air.
The in-state product points to one factor that contributed most to that success.
“I'll say like (our head) coach said, just focusing on not turning the ball over. And when you don't turn the ball over and take negative plays, it's a lot easier to move the ball and play in positive down and distance,” Dugger said. “So, I feel like we did a good job at moving the ball and just putting together good drives.”
“Just coming in after practice every day, just taking something from every practice, trying to learn something, watching the film, trying to take something every day, and focus on that next practice,” Dugger said. “Just trying to build every day.”
What, specifically, can Dugger improve as he works throughout the remaining off-season?
“I'll say I can still improve my everything, on my feet sometimes,” Dugger said. “Getting faster at processing, anticipating throws, just everything in my game.”
Given his athleticism and unique mobility altogether, Dugger knows his ability to extend plays is a gift he plans to maximize.
“At quarterback, every play is not perfect,” Dugger said. “So, when something breaks down or something is not the way it's supposed to look, when you have the ability to get out of the pocket and make plays with your feet, it just makes everything much easier.”
