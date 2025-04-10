Pitt Makes Top 10 for 4-star Receiver
On Wednesday, a four-star receiver announced a Top 10 schools list, including the Pitt Panthers.
Ranked No. 375 overall nationally, per 247Sports Composite rankings, an industry average, Jaydon Dunbar included Pitt alongside Duke, Kentucky, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, South Florida, and West Virginia.
Not making the cut were Appalachian State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, California, Central Florida, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Ole Miss, Southern Mississippi, Troy, and West Georgia.
This is a 6-foot-5, 175-pound pass-catcher who put together 21 receptions for 390 yards and six touchdowns last season as a junior, good enough for nearly 19 yards per catch, and a touchdowns in less than every four receptions at Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Georgia.
Given what the Panthers added in the previous recruiting class along with current receiver commits, a prospect like Dunbar makes plenty of sense for Pitt.
In the Panthers 2025 recruiting class, Pitt signed 6-foot, 160-pound receiver Bryce Yates, 5-foot-11, 165-pound receiver Tony Kinsler, and 5-foot-10, 160-pound pass-catcher Cameron Sapp.
In the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes, the current receiver commits are Dylan Wester (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) and Jacob Thomas (5-foot-10, 160 pounds).
Without question, adding the type of receiver Dunbar represents to the Pitt 2026 cycle would insert an important element - a tall, long-limbed receiver who can go up and get it and create mismatches from sideline to sideline.
Look for the Pitt coaching staff to look to schedule a campus visit with the Peach State product.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Hosts Three-Star CB
- Pitt Basketball Close with Nation's Top 3-Point Shooter
- Pitt HC Reveals Major Changes to Spring Game
- Pitt Basketball Meets With Syracuse Transfer
- Big-Bodied 2026 DT Schedules Pitt Visit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt