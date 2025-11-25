Pitt Gets Closer to Adding Another Hall of Famer
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have had some of the best football players ever star for the program and one alum is up for the ultimate honor in the sport.
Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is one of 26 player who progressed as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
Will Fitzgerald Make it Into the Hall of Fame?
This is the first ballot for Fitzgerald, but his exceptional NFL career gives him a great shot at doing so.
Fitzgerald made 11 Pro Bowls (2005, 2007-13, 2015-17), a two-time Second Team All-Pro in 2009 and 2011 and is a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary Team and the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team .
He finished his NFL career with 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. His receptions and receiving yards rank second best all-time, behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, while his receiving touchdowns ranks sixth best.
Fitzgerlad is one of five wide receivers that are semifinalists, like Torry Holt, Steve Smith Sr., Reggie Wayne and Hines Ward, but his resume should give him a good shot to not only earn a spot as a finalist, but make the Hall of Fame.
Remembering Fitzgerald's Great Pitt Career
Fitzgerald excelled during his time at Pitt, making 161 catches for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns in two seasons, 2002-03.
He has the most receiving touchdowns in Pitt history, while also ranking fifth in receiving yards and sixth in receptions.
Fitzgerald had one of the best seasons ever for the Panthers in 2003, where he worked with Pittsburgh native and quarterback Rod Rutherford to make 92 catches for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns.
The receiving yards and receiving touchdowns both rank as the most for a Panther in a single season, while his 92 receptions rank third most.
Fitzgerald earned a number of honors and won numerous awards for his performance that season, including First Team All-Big East, Big East Offensive Player of the Year, unanimous All-American, and both the Walter Camp and Biletnikoff Awards, identifying him as one of the best players in the country and the top wide receiver in the FBS, respectively.
He also, controversially, finished second in Heisman voting to Oklahoma quarterback Jason White, that would've given him the award for player of the year in College Football.
Pitt Members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Pitt boasts 10 Pro Football Hall of Fame members, which ranks tied for fourth most with Ohio State. USC and Notre Dame both lead all schools with 14 inductees and Michigan ranks third with 11 inductees.
The Panthers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame include offensive linemen in Jimbo Covert and Russ Grimm, running backs in Tony Dorsett and Curtis Martin, quarterback Dan Marino, tight end Mike Ditka, linebackers in Rickey Jackson and Joe Schmidt, defensive back Darrelle Revis, plus edge rusher Chris Doleman.
Pitt will also have a future Hall of Famer in defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is eligible for the Class of 2029.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt RB Named Best Freshman of the Week
- Pitt Bowl Projections Ahead of Regular Season Finale
- Two Pitt Players Earn Conference Honors After Upset Win
- Pitt HC Addresses Freshman Kicker's Absence
- Five Takeaways from Pitt's Upset Win Over Georgia Tech
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt