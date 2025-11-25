SI

Pro Football Hall of Fame Announces Semifinalists for Class of 2026

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 will be announced at the “NFL Honors” in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame named the semifinalists for their Class of 2026 on Tuesday.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their 26 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026 on Tuesday morning.

The list includes five players in their first year of eligibility, 19 players who have reached the Semifinalist stage before, and two players who aren't in their first year of eligibility—but have reached the Semifinalist stage for the first time.

By rule, the Hall typically nominates 25 Semifinalists. However, a tie in this year’s voting results for the 25th position extended the list to 26.

Here is a complete look at the 26 Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026:

Who is a Semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026?

Drew Brees
Drew Brees is a first ballot Semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Quarterback

Player

Times as Semifinalist

Drew Brees

1

Eli Manning

2

Philip Rivers

1

Running Back

Player

Times as Semifinalist

Frank Gore

1

Fred Taylor

7

Wide Receiver

Player

Times as Semifinalist

Larry Fitzgerald

1

Torry Holt

12

Steve Smith Sr.

5

Hines Ward

10

Reggie Wayne

7

Tight End

Player

Times as Semifinalist

Jason Witten

1

Offensive Line

Player

Times as Semifinalist

Willie Anderson

6

Lomas Brown

1

Jahri Evans

4

Richmond Webb

2

Steve Wisniewski

3

Marshal Yanda

2

Defensive Back

Player

Times as Semifinalist

Rodney Harrison

5

Earl Thomas

2

Darren Woodson

10

Linebacker

Player

Times as Semifinalist

Luke Keuchly

2

Terrell Suggs

2

Defensive Line

Player

Times as Semifinalist

Robert Mathis

5

Vince Wilfork

5

Kevin Williams

1

Special Teams

Player

Times as Semifinalist

Adam Vinatieri

2

The above list was narrowed down from a group of 128 nominees that were announced back in September.

The next step in the voting process is to cut this list to 15 later this year. From there, they will be grouped with three Seniors, one Coach, and one Contributor to create a group of 20 Finalists.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 will be then be announced at “NFL Honors” in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX. They will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio next August.

