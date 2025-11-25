Pro Football Hall of Fame Announces Semifinalists for Class of 2026
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their 26 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026 on Tuesday morning.
The list includes five players in their first year of eligibility, 19 players who have reached the Semifinalist stage before, and two players who aren't in their first year of eligibility—but have reached the Semifinalist stage for the first time.
By rule, the Hall typically nominates 25 Semifinalists. However, a tie in this year’s voting results for the 25th position extended the list to 26.
Here is a complete look at the 26 Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026:
Who is a Semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026?
Quarterback
Player
Times as Semifinalist
Drew Brees
1
Eli Manning
2
Philip Rivers
1
Running Back
Player
Times as Semifinalist
Frank Gore
1
Fred Taylor
7
Wide Receiver
Player
Times as Semifinalist
Larry Fitzgerald
1
Torry Holt
12
Steve Smith Sr.
5
Hines Ward
10
Reggie Wayne
7
Tight End
Player
Times as Semifinalist
Jason Witten
1
Offensive Line
Player
Times as Semifinalist
Willie Anderson
6
Lomas Brown
1
Jahri Evans
4
Richmond Webb
2
Steve Wisniewski
3
Marshal Yanda
2
Defensive Back
Player
Times as Semifinalist
Rodney Harrison
5
Earl Thomas
2
Darren Woodson
10
Linebacker
Player
Times as Semifinalist
Luke Keuchly
2
Terrell Suggs
2
Defensive Line
Player
Times as Semifinalist
Robert Mathis
5
Vince Wilfork
5
Kevin Williams
1
Special Teams
Player
Times as Semifinalist
Adam Vinatieri
2
The above list was narrowed down from a group of 128 nominees that were announced back in September.
The next step in the voting process is to cut this list to 15 later this year. From there, they will be grouped with three Seniors, one Coach, and one Contributor to create a group of 20 Finalists.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 will be then be announced at “NFL Honors” in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX. They will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio next August.