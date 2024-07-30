Pitt Legend Named Best WR of 21st Century
PITTSBURGH -- Larry Fitzgerald had an excellent career with the Pitt Panthers, so much so, that he continues to receive recognition for it 20 years on.
ESPN writer Billy Connelly made a list of the top 25 college football players in the 21st century and placed Fitzgerald at No. 10 overall and the highest wide receiver.
"Fitzgerald announced himself as a freshman, posting 103 yards on Texas A&M in his second career game and topping 1,000 yards for the season," Connelly wrote. "But in 2003, he pulled off something magical. He scored at least one touchdown in 12 straight games (18 straight dating back to the previous season), and he led the nation in touchdowns from scrimmage. He gained at least 100 yards 10 times and topped 200 yards twice. His speed was excellent, his technique perfect. And while not every great college player hits it big in the pros, Fitzgerald became one of the greatest ever in the NFL, gaining 1,000 yards nine times and playing until he was 37."
Fitzgerald's inclusion on this list isn't surprising, as he acheived a number of feats during his short time with the Panthers.
He came to Pitt football after serving as one of the best high school wide receivers in Minnesota in the early 2000s. He excelled for the program in just two seasons in 2002-03, making 161 catches for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Fitzgerald had one of the best seasons ever for the Panthers in 2003, where he worked with Pittsburgh native and quarterback Rod Rutherford to make 92 catches for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns. The receiving yards and receiving touchdowns both rank as the most for a Panther in a single season, while his 92 receptions rank third most.
He earned a number of honors and won numerous awards for his performance that season, including First Team All-Big East, Big East Offensive Player of the Year, unanimous All-American, and both the Walter Camp and Biletnikoff Awards, identifying him as one of the best players in the country and the top wide receiver in the FBS, respectively.
Fitzgerald entered the 2004 NFL Draft, where the Arizona Cardinals drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick. He would go on to have a stellar career, spending all 17 seasons through 2020 with the franchise.
He finished his NFL career with 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. His recepitons and receiving yards rank second best all-time, behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, while his receiving touchdowns ranks sixth best.
Fitzgerald's son, Devin Fitzgerald, also received an offer from Pitt to play football, giving the family a chance to create a legacy with the program.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Lands in Top 10 for 2025 G
- Pitt Makes Top 10 For Two-Sport Star
- Pitt Star Ready for Breakout Year
- Former Pitt LB Becoming Big Part of Buccaneers Defense
- Pitt Basketball Discovers New Non-Conference Opponent
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt