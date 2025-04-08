Report: Pitt Safety Visiting Steelers
Per an X post from NFL/CFB analyst Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers have lined up a 30 visit with Pitt Panthers safety Donovan McMillon for this week.
This shouldn't come as a surprise as the Steelers have picked up on overlooked Panthers for years. Also, it's worth noting the fantastic outing McMillon had on Pro Day, enough to catch the eye of NFL scouts from coast to coast.
Checking in at 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, McMillon clicked a solid 4.46 in the 40-yard dash. He also recorded a 4.19 in the shuttle and a 6.97 in the three-cone drill. The strong safety draft prospect put together 21 reps on the 225-pound bench press, measured 35 inches in the vertical jump, and over 10 feet in the broad jump.
Those scores added up to a 9.20 RAS - Relative Athletic Score - which rates No. 99 among 1,278 strong safeties that have competed in combines dating back to 1987.
Out of Peters Township, the program currently starring priority Pitt recruits in tight end Lucas Shanafelt and edge rusher Reston Lehman, McMillon attracted a whopping 50 scholarship offers.
His list of college options includes Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and many others.
The former four-star recruit chose Florida coming out of high school, spending two seasons with the Gators (2021-22).
Over the 2023 and 2024 seasons after transferring to the Pitt Panthers, McMillon logged 220 total tackles, four tackles for loss, an interception, nine pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
Now the Steelers are taking a closer look at the standout Pitt Panther.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Texas WR Visits Pitt Football for Spring Game
- Pitt Football Adds to Significant Prospect Visits
- 3-Star DL Visiting Pitt Football
- Florida WR Books Pitt Football Official Visit
- Pitt Battling for Local Pass Rusher
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt