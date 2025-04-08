Pitt Volleyball Flips Florida 2026 Commit
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthres volleyball have added again towards their future, landing a player previously committed to another team.
Jessica Smallwood, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced her commitment to Pitt on her personal Instagram.
Smallwood commited to Florida back on June 21, 2024, meaning she decommitted and flipped her commitment to Pitt.
Longtime Florida head coach Mary Wise retired after 34 years at the helm and Marquette head coach Ryan Theis took over the position. This played a role for Smallwood in her decision to look elsewhere.
Smallwood stands at 6-foot-6 and plays middle blocker, while also playing outside hitter as well.
She hails from Elizabethtown, Ky., about 45 miles south of Louisville and also for Kiva Adidas, her club team.
Smallwood is the sixth commitment for the Panthers in their Class of 2026, which will likely end up one of, if not the, best recruiting classes in the country.
This includes outside hitter Ayanna Watson and libero/setter Trinity Thompson from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, outside hitter/libero/defensive specialist Izzy Masten from Tri-West Hendricks High School in Lizton, Ind., setter Isabella Hoppe from nearby Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa. and outside hitter Lola Sageer from Liverpool High School in Liverpool, N.Y.
Smallwood will serve as one of four middle blockers on the Panthers for the 2026 season, along with Ryla Jones and Dalia Vîrlan, who will both be juniors, and Abbey Emch, who will be a sophomore.
Pitt is coming off their best season in program history, as they finished 33-2 overall, won their sixth ACC title in the last eight years and earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Pitt Volleyball 2026 Roster Outlook + Eligibility
Senior (One Year)
Outside hitter Blaire Bayless
Right side hitter Olivia Babcock
Redshirt Junior (Three Years)
Setter Haiti Tautua’a
Outside Hitter Sophie Gregoire
Junior (Two Years)
Middle blocker Ryla Jones
Middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan
Libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer
Redshirt Sophomore (Four Years)
Setter/right side hitter Kiana Dinn
Sophomore (Three Years)
Middle Blocker Abbey Emch
Freshman (Four Years)
L/DS Izzy Masten
MB Jessica Smallwood
OH Ayanna Watson
OH Lola Sageer
S Trinity Thompson
S Isabella Hoppe
