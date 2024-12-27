Pitt Freshman QB Dazzles in Debut
DETROIT -- The Pitt Panthers lost their final game of the season to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field, but saw a great debut from one of their freshman.
Quarterback Julian Dugger hadn't played at all in the 2024 season, nor even made the depth chart, with few people expecting him to even feature as a true freshman for the Panthers.
Pitt had injury troubles at quarterback, which eventually thrust Dugger into playing in this bowl game.
Redshirt freshman and starter Eli Holstein missed the past two games with an injury he sustained vs. Louisville on the road in Week 13. Previous backup quarterback, redshirt junior Nate Yarnell, entered the transfer portal and fellow quaterback, redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach did the same.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi had redshirt freshman/walk-on David Lynch start the bowl game, making that his first ever collegiate start.
Lynch led a good touchdown drive late in the first quarter/early in the second quarter, but struggled later on, with a pick-six that gave Toledo a 20-12 lead at halftime and then another interception on the run on the first drive of the second half.
Pitt then chose to go with Dugger the rest of the way, who they deployed in a wildcat formation twice on the touchdown drive.
Dugger came in the game and gave the Panthers belief they could go and win the matchup. He rushed four times for 23 yards and completed an 11-yard pass to redshirt senior tight end Jake Overman for a touchdown.
He then led Pitt down the field on the next drive, but wouldn't get back in the end zone, allowing PFF All-American and redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls to hit a 37-yard field goal and give them a 23-20 lead.
Dugger then took advantage of good field position thanks to an interception from his defense and threw his second touchdown of the day, an 11-yard pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., making it 30-20 Pitt early in the fourth quarter.
While it looked like Pitt would go on for the win, Dugger made a crucial mistake, throwing an interception that Toledo senior defensive tackle Darius Alexander took back 58 yards for the score.
The Panthers offense also stalled on the next two drives, resulting in no points and allowing the Rockets to tie it up with a late field goal, sending the game into overtime.
Dugger stepped up his game when it came to overtime, rushing for a touchdown in the first period and completing three two-point conversions, before falling in six overtimes.
He finished the game with 21 rushes for 88 yards, 4.2 yards per carry, and completed 7-of-13 passes for 72 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Narduzzi praised Dugger for his play postgame and said that his athleticism makes him such a dangerous option both on the run and when passing.
"...We were excited about watching him play, and I think you can see why," Narduzzi said. "He can make plays with his feet, he can extend the pocket, and he made some great plays today in the run game and in the pass game..."
Pitt senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew also credited with Dugger staying composed and getting the team back into the game when they were struggling on offense early in the second half.
“Yeah, I thought Julian brought a lot of fire that we needed. When we didn’t get the ball moving, I thought he did a good job making sure the guys were on the same page and whenever he got an explosive [play], we were always over there cheering him on and we were just telling him we’ve got his back and that he’s the man.”
Dugger excelled at nearby Penn Hills High School before coming to Pitt, throwing for almost 5,000 yards and rushing for almost 2,000 yards.
He had a fantastic senior season in 2023, completing 101-of-192 pass attempts (53%) for 1,646 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also adding 126 carries for 776 yards, 6.2 yards per carry, and 11 touchdowns, as he helped Penn Hills reach the WPIAL Class 5A Semifinals.
Dugger participated in a summer camp at Pitt prior to his senior season and impressed the coaches enough that he earned an offer, which he accepted shortly after.
He showed why he was so dangerous against Toledo in high school and took advantage of the situation the best way he could.
Dugger used the scheme from Panthers offesnive coordinator Kade Bell, who gave him the ability to showcase his speed and quicknes on the ground, while also allowing him the opportunity to throw the ball well.
He also benefitted from enrolling early back in January, giving him extra time to learn the playbook and work with Bell on what he needs from him in his fast-paced, spread offense.
“I feel like it’s a great system, Dugger said in February. “It’s fast…I feel like it’s great for me spreading the defense out could work to some of my strengths, like throwing the ball, using my athletic ability.”
Dugger may not have won the game, but his performance will definitely give the coaches much to think about, as they look for the backup to Holstein next season.
