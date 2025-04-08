How Will Pitt Fare in the 2026 Tight End Class?
Gavin Bartholomew entered the 2025 NFL Draft and Jake Overman is right behind him following his final season as a Pitt Panther this fall.
It’ll be interesting to see how underclassmen like Malachi Thomas and Max Hunt fare this year, battling for snaps behind Overman in his sixth year at the college level.
In the meantime, the tight end position is important for Pitt in the 2026 cycle as the future is somewhat uncertain given the inexperience among the underclassman ranks. This could leave the door wide open for a 2026 tight end signee to see the field next year.
Let’s review a half-dozen Pitt 2026 tight end recruits.
Lucas Shanafelt
The Pitt Panthers have hosted Lucas Shanafelt multiple times this off-season, earning an offer back on January 24. Alongside his Peters Township teammate, edge Reston Lehman, the 6-foot-3 ½”, 240-pound rising senior visited recently during spring camp and they’ll both return for an official visit in June.
Shanafelt recently picked up an offer from Stanford, but Pitt may be tough to turn down in the end.
Javonte Williams
Out of a private school in Maryland, Javonte Williams recorded 35 catches for 679 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. Williams is a legitimate vertical threat and a quality receiver all around. He can go up and get it.
Williams visited Pitt in January and again recently during spring camp. He’ll return for an official visit on June 12-14. He’ll also take official visits at Indiana and South Florida.
Adam Land
A 6-foot-3 ½, 215-pound well-rounded tight end who plays H-Back, a traditional inline role, out of the slot, and out wide, Adam Land is a promising recruit out of the Florida panhandle.
Land has been to campus and he’ll be returning on June 12-14 for an official visit. In March, Land added offers from Baylor and Houston, so it’ll be interesting to see who his final contenders will be. For now, Land has a strong relationship with Jacob Bronowski, a major driver of his interest in the Panthers.
Preston Fryzel
Arguably the best receiving tight ends on this list, at 6-foot-4 ½”, 218 pounds, Preston Fryzel caught 43 passes for 807 yards and 10 touchdowns last season as a junior at Toledo (Ohio) Catholic Central.
Fryzel visited Pitt during spring camp but he’s yet to schedule an official visit. So far, he does have official visits set up with Duke and Minnesota.
Sam DeFrancesca
Another recent spring visitor, Sam DeFrancesca is a towering, long-limbed tight end out of Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal School with a 4.33 GPA. This is a 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect who will add a lot of weight to his frame over the coming years.
Charlotte, East Carolina, and Massachusetts round out his offer list.
PJ MacFarlane
Another 6-foot-5, 205-pound tight end who also visited Pitt during spring camp, PJ MacFarlane carries offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Northwestern, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia, Washington, and others.
McFarlane hasn’t yet booked an official visit with Pitt, but he’s one to keep an eye on.
