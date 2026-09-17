Pitt's Keys to Victory Against Syracuse

The Pitt Panthers are aiming for a 3-0 start and their first ACC win of the season with a matchup against the Syracuse Orange on Sept 17.

Pitt's first win of the season was a dominate offensive performance led by sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel. Their second game, against UCF, wasn't as much. A rainstorm limited both teams' offense, but the Panthers defense held strong to get a 12-7 win.

Syracuse comes into Acrisure Stadium looking to bounce back after a 21-18 home loss to Cal. Pitt has won the last two matchups against Syracuse, but the Orange could come into this game desperate to not start their season 1-2.

This will be Pitt's first night game of the season, and the first night game at home of Heintschel's career. It's hard to get an exact read on Pitt as they haven't played an exactly normal game against a Power Four opponent yet; their ACC opener should be a good test on if the offense can be as good against tougher competition.

Make Big Plays on Defense

Syracuse is returning their senior quarterback Steve Angeli, who went 3-1 last season before getting injured. While Angeli's return was supposed to put the Orange on the right track, he did not deliver against Cal.

Angeli threw three interceptions in the second half, including the game-losing pick-six.

Pitt has just one interception on the season, a fourth quarter pick by Rashan Murray against Miami (OH), but this could be a chance to make big plays and get some defensive scoring.

Interceptions don't equal a good defense, as Pitt's defense was fantastic against UCF without getting any, but turnovers do a great job at swinging the momentum. The last time Pitt hosted Syracuse for a night game, Pitt's linebackers got three pick-sixes in just the first half, which basically put the game out of reach for the Orange.

Maybe having three pick-sixes in a half isn't necessary, but it would be nice to see Pitt's defensive create some explosive turnovers like they have in year's past. Senior linebacker Braylan Lovelace was one of those linebackers to get a pick-six in that game, after all.

Sep 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; UCF Knights running back Landen Chambers (11) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) chases during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recapture the Week 1 Offense

It's expected to rain again during the afternoon of Sept 17. If the weather doesn't interfere this time, Pitt should try to prove that their offense against Miami (OH) can carry over to ACC play.

The strongest part of Pitt's offense is their versatility. Heintschel threw to seven different plays for seven different touchdowns. If the UCF game showed anything on offense, it's that true freshman running back Damon Ferguson Jr. is a reliable running back option. Wide receiver Cataurus 'Blue' Hicks made some impressive catches as well.

Hopefully starting running back Ja'Kyrian 'Boosie' Turner will be back for this matchup, as it was a game-time decesion to keep him out against UCF.

Syracuse held Cal to 21 points, 67 rushing yards and 182 passing yards. They weren't able to force any interceptions or fumbles, though. Pitt hasn't had any turnovers so far this season, a streak they can hopefully continue.

Just like how three pick-sixes aren't necessary, another 59 points isn't necessary either. It would just be a good sign to see the offense and defense both click at the same time.

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