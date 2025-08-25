Steelers Moving On From Former Pitt Kicker
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have informed former Pitt Panthers kicker Ben Sauls that he'll be waived if he can't be traded before Tuesday's mandatory roster cutdown, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported on Aug. 25.
Sauls went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in the Steelers' final preseason game on Thursday. The rookie kicker was good from attempts of 38, 50, 49 and 28 yards out in the 19-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Sauls signed with the Steelers on April 26 after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He appeared in all three preseason games with Pittsburgh and went 5-for-6 on field goal attempts, with a long of 50, and was 6-for-6 on PATs.
In Week 1 of the preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Suals made a 36-yard field goal and was perfect on PATs, going 4-for-4. In Week 2, Sauls missed his only kick of the preseason — a 43-yard attempt that missed wide right against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sauls also went 2-for-2 on PATs in that game.
Sauls is coming off an impressive senior season at Pitt. He missed just three field goal attempts, 21-for-24, with one being blocked, and was a perfect 44-for-44 on PATs. He also tallied six 50+ yard field goals and hit a career-best 58-yard kick against Cal in Acrisure Stadium. That kick tied the stadium record for the longest field goal ever by a Pitt player. The stadium record is a 59-yard field goal, held by the Steelers' starting kicker Chris Boswell.
Sauls ended his career with the Panthers with an 81.25% field goal percentage, 52-for-64, and a 98.4% PAT percentage, 122-for-124. Sauls also holds the Pitt school record for most consecutive field goals made with 15. He broke the previous record of 12, set by Chris Ferenick in 1995 and tied by Conor Lee in 2007, in Week 9 against Cal last season.
Sauls earned PFF All-American honors and was named to the All-ACC Third Team in 2024. He also participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he was named to the West All-Practice Team.
