Former Pitt Kicker Shines with Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers football kicker and current Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Ben Sauls went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in the Steelers' 19-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 21.
Sauls nailed field goal attempts from 38, 50, 49 and 28 yards out. He accounted for 12 of the Steelers' 19 points in the final preseason game of the year.
This was only the second time in Sauls' career that he went 4-for-4 on field goal makes in a single game. Suals went 5-for-5 with his longest being from 49 yards when Pitt defeated UCLA in the 2022 Sun Bowl. He made kicks from 22, 49, 31, 27 and 47 yards out in that game.
Sauls went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft after an impressive 2024 campaign. Sauls converted 21-of-24 field goal attempts with one blocked and was a perfect 44-for-44 on PATs. He also made six 50+ yard field goals and hit a career-long and Pitt 58-yard field goal against Cal. That kick is also tied for the longest field goal at Acrisure Stadium in Pitt history — Steelers kicker Chris Boswell holds the stadium record of 59 yards.
Sauls signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent on April 26 and was near-perfect with the hometown team this preseason. Sauls finished the preseason by making 5-of-6 field goal attempts and was a perfect 6-for-6 on PATs.
He made a 36-yard field goal and went 4-for-4 on PATs in Week 1 of the preseason against the Jaguars. Sauls' only miss came in Week 2 at home against the Buccaneers when he missed a 43-yard attempt wide right, but went 2-for-2 on PATs.
Sauls ended his career at Pitt with a line of 52-for-64 on field goal attempts and 122-for-124 on PATs. He broke the school record for most consecutive field goals made, 13, in Week 9 against Syracuse during the 2024 season and extended that record to 15 consecutive field goals made. The previous record of 12 was set by Chris Ferenick in 1995 and was tied by Conor Lee in 2007.
He also earned PFF All-American honors and All-ACC Third Team honors in his final season with the Panthers and competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he earned West All-Practice Team honors.
