Pitt Star LB Could Make Return vs. Stanford
PITTSBURGH - While the Pitt Panthers will be without star linebacker Rasheem Biles vs. Stanford, there's a chance the other member of the dynamic duo will be available.
Kyle Louis, who left the first half of the Panthers' win over Syracuse with an injury, is a game-time decision and there is optimism that he will be able to play vs. the Cardinal, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported. It's big news considering both Biles and safety Cruce Brookins have already been ruled out.
Louis' Importance
Louis is perhaps the best player on the team, and while he hasn't had as much production as he had last season, opposing offenses have played away from his side of the field. He's still a game-changing talent, one the Panthers will need entering the stretch run of the schedule.
Once Pitt is done with its game against Stanford, it will head into a bye week before facing No. 12 Notre Dame, No. 8 Georgia Tech and No. 10 Miami (FL) to close out the regular season.
Louis has 42 tackles (21 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup in seven games this season.
With Louis and Biles both out vs. North Carolina State, it was a team effort to knock off the Wolfpack - especially with fellow linebacker Nick Lapi ruled out before the game.
Cam Lindsey and Abe Ibrahim earned starts, and the pair (combined with stalwart Braylan Lovelace) performed well. It would be a huge boost to the defense to get Louis back in the lineup, though.
Lapi and Biles are out this week vs. the Cardinal, as are Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin (who were previously ruled out for the season), so if Louis can go, it's a huge boost. If not, it will fall upon Lovelace, Lindsey and Ibrahim again.
Kavir Bains-Marquez dropped down from safety to play some outside linebacker, too. And that could be in the plans once again even if Louis is active.
The other injury news is the availability of defensive end Jaeden Moore, who Pat Narduzzi said would play 15-20 snaps and then see how it goes from there. With Blaine Spires out, and a whole lot of injuries in the defensive end room, Moore could have an opportunity to come back and immediately shoulder a heavy workload in what would be his Pitt debut.
