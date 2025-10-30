Pitt Aims For Fifth Straight Win Over Youngstown State

In our 2025-26 @UnderArmour #HLMBB Preseason Poll, @MKE_MBB secured the top spot followed by @OaklandMBB, @YSUMensHoops and @RMUMBasketball!



🏀https://t.co/VJvdN9udIc#OurHorizon 🌇 pic.twitter.com/BWvw7ZreKe