Pitt’s Hot Offense Facing Road Test at Stanford
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers (6-2, 4-1 ACC) will venture west for the first time this season to face the Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 2-3 ACC) at Stanford Stadium this weekend.
Pitt blew out NC State 53-34 in last week's game, which didn't just feature high scoring. There were several broken records as well.
Stanford will look to bounce back after a 42-7 blowout loss to No. 9 Miami on the road. Stanford may be 3-5, but it has yet to lose a home game this season.
This will be the fifth-ever appearance between the two schools, and the first since Stanford joined the ACC. The all-time series record is currently tied at 2-2, with Stanford winning the most recent matchup 14-13 in the 2018 Sun Bowl. Pitt and Stanford also met in the 1927 Rose Bowl, with Stanford also winning 7-6.
The last time Pitt defeated Stanford was the 7-0 win in 1932 and the last time the Panthers traveled to Stanford was nearly 103 years ago on Dec. 30, 1922, where Pitt won 16-7.
Injuries
Former Oregon transfer Jaeden Moore was not listed on the ACC Availability Report for the first time this season and will likely return this week against Stanford. Moore spent two seasons with the Ducks and appeared in 17 games. If he is truly healthy, this would be Moore's debut as a Pitt Panther.
Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis are listed as questionable for a second week. The talented linebacker duo was listed as questionable in last week's initial injury report, but were both ruled out before kickoff of last week's game against NC State.
Pitt will also be without left tackle Jeff Persi, defensive end Blaine Spires and backup linebacker Nick Lapi against the Cardinal.
The most notable players listed on Stanford's report are Jay Green, Collin Wright and Micah Ford. All of whom are listed as questionable.
Green has the fourth-most tackles on the defense with 20, and he also has five pass breakups and a forced fumble from his safety position. Wright leads Stanford with one interception this season, and he also has 18 tackles, two pass breakups and his interception was a pick-six. Ford is the team's leading rusher with 425 yards, three touchdowns and he averages 4.3 yards per carry.
Key Stats
Pitt Offense
Scoring: 40.3 points per game (8th in FBS)
Total: 421.9 yards per game (42nd)
Passing: 302.4 yards per game (10th)
Rushing: 119.5 yards per game (111th)
Pitt Defense
Scoring: 22.0 points per game (49th in FBS)
Total: 317.4 yards per game (27th)
Passing: 225.1 yards per game (74th)
Rushing: 92.3 yards per game (13th)
Stanford Offense
Scoring: 17.5 points per game (Tied-127th in FBS)
Total: 304.8 yards per game (126th)
Passing: 211.9 yards per game (88th)
Rushing: 92.9 yards per game (131st)
Stanford Defense
Scoring: 29.5 points per game (Tied-101st in FBS)
Total: 419.8 yards per game (117th)
Passing: 292.3 yards per game (132nd)
Rushing: 127.5 yards per game (44th)
