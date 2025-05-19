Pitt Legend Larry Fitzgerald Weighs in on Marvin Harrison Jr.

Inside The Panthers

At an event in Scottsdale recently, former Pitt Panthers star receiver Larry Fitzgerald weighed in the rumblings around Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. following his relatively quiet rookie year.

Doug Ducey, governor of Arizona, left, hands off a football to Larry Fitzgerald, former Cardinals wide receiver and executive chairperson of the Arizona Super Bowl host committee, right, as Jay Parry, Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee CEO, center, smiles during the official Super Bowl Host Committee handoff press conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. Sbhostcomm 02142022 At 011 / Antranik Tavitian/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In Arizona Cardinals circles, a wide range of sentiments surround rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.. When given the opportunity at an event in Scottsdale on Saturday, May 17, Pitt Panthers great Larry Fitzgerald weighed in on the hot topic surrounding the role he championed for nearly two decades.

Typical of the 11-time Pro Bowler, Fitzgerald made an effort to ease doubts and offer optimism while serving as an assistant coach at Kyler Murray’s inaugural charity celebrity softball game at Salt River Fields.

“If he ever needs anything, I told him, I'm always available for him any way I can be helpful,”Fitzgerald said, according to an Arizona Republic report via Theo Mackie. “But fortunately he has a father who was a heck of a lot better than I was so he can tap into him whenever he likes.”

“I saw a guy who made a lot of plays,” Fitzgerald added. “He did a really good job. When the ball came to him, he made his plays. He's only gonna continue to get better so I'm excited to see his Year 2.”

Of course, many would expect nothing less from Fitzgerald on the topic. However, it’s worth recalling his rookie year 20 years earlier.

While many point to the underwhelming 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns Harrison Jr. recorded last season, Fitzgerald finished with fewer receptions (58) and less yardage (780) coming off his own rookie year in 2004. And he knows the weight of the expectation Harrison Jr. is under as a the same NFL franchise also spent a top-five draft pick to acquire him. (Fitzgerald was selected No. 3 overall ahead of his NFL debut).

However, Fitzgerald also knows what it’s like to silence the naysayers and live up to the hype.

After posting 58 catches for 780 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2004, Fitzgerald recorded 103 catches for 1,409 yards and 10 touchdowns a year later for the Cardinals.

It was the first of nine seasons he’d finish with over 1,000 receiving yards, and the first of five seasons with over 100 catches.

Surely, it’ll be very interesting to see how Harrison Jr. performs in year two as a Cardinal.

