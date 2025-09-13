Pitt Blows Late Lead in Overtime Loss to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Pitt Panthers battled back after an early deficit, but West Virginia rallied late on and won it in overtime, 31-24.
This makes it back-to-back losses at Milan Puskar Stadium for Pitt, falling 17-6 in 2023. It also makes it four straight losses to WVU at Milan Puskar Stadium since 2009, with their last win coming in the 13-9 victory in 2007.
The Panthers struggled on their opening drive, as redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein took a sack and fumbled the ball, resulting in an 11-yard loss and then a punt after his first two passes went just one yard.
West Virginia got great field position on their opening drive, with redshirt junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol completing a 20-yard pass to junior wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III, putting the home team at the Pitt 28-yard line.
Pitt forced a three-and-out and then WVU redshirt senior kicker Kade Hensley missed a 44-yard field goal wide left, keeping the game scoreless.
The Panthers' offense moved into WVU territory, but a seven-yard gain from senior running back Desmond Reid was nullified after redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks committed a block in the back penalty, which forced the Panthers into another punt.
Pitt stood strong defensively, as both defensive linemen in sixth year Blaine Spires and sophomore Francis Brewu posted back-to-back sacks on Marchiol, forcing a WVU punt.
The Panthers took advantage of their good field position at midfield and got to the WVU 30-yard line, before facing a fourth-and-five.
Holstein then completed a 22-yard pass to sophomore tight end Malachi Thomas, but redshirt senior offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper committed an unecesssary roughness penalty. setting them back 15 yards.
Pitt then went three-and-out and freshman placekicker Trey Butkowski missed a 43-yard field goal wide left, keeping the game scoreless with 21 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Mountaineers got great production from both Marchiol, who completed four passes for 37 yards, and redshirt senior running back Tye Edwards had five rushes for 39 yards, including an 11-yard rushing touchdown, putting the home team up 7-0 with 11:51 remaining in the first half.
Both teams punted on their ensuing drives and a 23-yard punt return from junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson put Pitt on their 39-yard line.
Holstein then completed two passes, one for 16 yards to sixth year wide receiver Deuce Spann and the other to redshirt senior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams for 22 yards, with 15 yards added on after the referees called targeting on WVU redshirt freshman linebacker Ashton Woods for his hit Holstein, disqualifying him from the game.
The Panthers took over at the 11-yard line in the red zone, with Holstein rushing for six yards and then missing Thomas in the end zone, with Mountaineers redshirt senior safety Darrien Lewis picking him off.
Both teams punted on their ensuing drives again and Panthers freshman wide receiver Bryce Yates made his mark on his first drive, catching a pass from Holstein for six yards and then the next one for a 68-yard gain, putting his team at the six-yard line at the two-minute warning.
Holstein ran one yard on a quarterback sneak and then left the field after taking off his helmet, receiving medical attention and heading into the medical tent.
Senior quarterback Cole Gonzales came in for one play, throwing an incompletion and then Pitt took their second timeout.
Holstein came back out for the next play, throwing an incompletion, with Butkowski converting from 23-yards out for the first Pitt points of the game, trailing WVU 7-3 with 1:37 remaining.
Neither team got anything going on their next drives and the Mountaineers took over at their 31-yard line with 13 seconds remaining, after a 56-yard punt from Pitt redshirt senior punter Caleb Junko.
Marchiol threw an incomplete pass on the play, but Pitt redshirt freshman defensive lineman Zach Crothers committed a roughing the passer penalty after hitting Marchiol late, putting WVU at their 46-yard line with eight seconds left.
He then went on a quarterback keep on the next play, moving 12 yards, and redshirt senior defensive back Javon McIntyre committed an unnecessary roughness penalty.
This would've put WVU at the 27-yard line for a 45-yard field goal, but because WVU had no timeouts remaining, the clock ran out and they held a 7-3 lead at halftime.
Mountaineers freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. came in for the second half, after Marchiol didn't come back out.
Both teams punted on their first two drives of the second half, before West Virginia got an 18-yard rush from Edwards and then a completion from Fox to redshirt senior wide receiver Justin Smith-Brown, who took it 56 yards to the Pitt three-yard line.
Edwards eventually ran it in from one-yard out for his second touchdown, as the Mountaineers extended their lead to 14-3 over the Panthers with 8:27 remaining in the third quarter.
Holstein quickly got Pitt back in scoring position, with a 67-yard pass to Williams to the six-yard line.
Freshman running back Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner rushed twice for five yards and then Holstein scored on a quarterback keeper from one-yard out.
Pitt then went for the two-point conversion and Holstein completed a pass to Hicks in the end zone, but the referees deemed him out, before looking at review and seeing Hicks get one foot down, securing that two-point conversion and cutting the deficit to 14-11 with 6:18 left in the third quarter.
The Panthers quickly got the ball back, as redshirt junior linebacker Kyle Louis intercepted Fox and took it 21 yards to the 14-yard line on just the second play of the Mountaineers' drive.
Holstein completed a seven-yard pass to Johnson and then Spann rushed six yards on third-and-three, but senior tight end Justin Holmes committed a holding penalty, which made it three-and-13.
Pitt moved back again, as Holstein committed an intentional grounding penalty, but Butkowski tied the game up with a career-long 46-yard field goal, 14-14, with 3:30 left in the third quarter.
Fox threw another interception on the third play of the next drive, as Panthers junior linebacker Braylan Lovelace picked him off at the 24-yard line.
The Panthers failed to get into the end zone for another touchdown, but Butkowski converted his thrid field goal of the game, giving the road team their first lead of the game at 17-14 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Redshirt senior Jaylen Henderson took over at quarterback for the Mountaineers in place of Fox for their first drive of the fourth quarter.
Henderson led WVU on an 11 play drive, but they only got to midfield and then Pitt redshirt junior defensive lineman Sean FitzSimmons sacked him on fourth down, giving Pitt posssesion at the WVU 47-yard line.
Holstein completed three passes for 27 yards, redshirt freshman running back Juelz Goff ran six yards and then Holstein got sacked, but the referees called unnecessary roughness on redshirt junior MarShon Oxley for a 15-yard penalty.
Pitt finally got back in the end zone, as Holstein completed a 14-yard pass to Williams for his first touchdown of the day, giving the road team a 10-point, 24-14 lead with 9:28 left in the fourth quarter.
Marchiol came back in for the Mountaineers on the next drive and got them near the goal line, before the Panthers held them on third-and-goal at the three-yard line, resulting in a 21-yard field goal that cut the deficit back to a touchdown, 24-17 with 5:13 remaining.
Pitt didn't take cut into the scoring on their next drive and WVU got a chance to tie the game or even win it with a two-point conversion.
Marchiol threw a 34-yard pass to senior tight end Grayson Barnes, putting the Mountaineers in Panthers' territory.
He then completed a 13-yard pass to WVU redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cam Vaughn and Pitt senior defensive back Rashan Murray committed a pass interference penalty, putting WVU at the two-yard line.
Marchiol completed a two-yard pass to Barnes in the end zone, tying the game up for the Mountaineers and sending it into overtime.
This marked the first overtime game in the Backyard Brawl since 1997, when Pitt won 41-38 over WVU in three overtimes.
West Virginia moved easily through the Pitt defense, on an eight-yard drive, with Edwards scoring on a one-yard rushing touchdown, getting a 31-24 lead.
Goff had a one-yard loss and then Holstein almost threw a game-losing interception, but Mountaineers senior safety Kekoura Tanue dropped it.
Holstein then took a 13-yard loss on a sack and threw an incompletion, securing the loss for the Panthers.
Pitt drops to 2-1 on the season, as they did have two wins at home over Duquesne, 61-9 in Week 1, and Central Michigan, 45-17 in Week 2.
The Panthers fall to 63-42-3 against the Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl, which marks the final meeting betwen the two teams until 2029.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Star RB Unlikely to Return vs. WVU
- Pitt Starting Trio Ruled Out vs. West Virginia
- No. 7 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Ohio
- Pitt Reveals Travel Roster for Backyard Brawl
- College GameDay Crew Makes Pitt vs. West Virginia Picks
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt