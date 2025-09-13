Pitt Star RB Unlikely to Return vs. WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Pitt will likely have to stage a comeback against West Virginia without its top offensive playmaker.
According to the ESPN broadcast, Desmond Reid is unlikely to return in the second half vs. West Virginia due to a lower-body injury. He didn't receive a single snap in the second quarter.
Reid recorded six carries for 30 yards (5.0 yards per carry) before exiting in the first quarter. His loss is a major one, and it's made even worse as Eli Holstein is in the midst of a disastrous game against the Mountaineers.
Pitt will have to rely on Juelz Goff, Ja'Kyrian Turner and Jalynn Williams in the second half without Reid. Goff shouldered the majority of the load in the second quarter, carrying the ball twice for five yards. Eli Holstein is credited with nine carries of his own.
Pitt has not run the ball effectively against WVU, or really at all this season outside of chunk plays from Reid, and it will be tough to establish the run as WVU (potentially) stretches the lead in the second half.
Reid recorded 18 carries for 112 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown and six receptions for 71 yards over the first two games of the season. He added five punt returns for 105 yards and a touchdown, too.
Pitt trails 14-3 midway through the third quarter, and without Reid, it's an uphill battle for Holstein and the Panthers.
