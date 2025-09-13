Inside The Panthers

Pitt Star RB Unlikely to Return vs. WVU

The Pitt Panthers will likely have to stage a second half comeback vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl without its star running back.

Karl Ludwig

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) carries the ball against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) carries the ball against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Pitt will likely have to stage a comeback against West Virginia without its top offensive playmaker.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Desmond Reid is unlikely to return in the second half vs. West Virginia due to a lower-body injury. He didn't receive a single snap in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid
Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) carries the ball against Duquesne Dukes defensive back Dallas Harper (12) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Reid recorded six carries for 30 yards (5.0 yards per carry) before exiting in the first quarter. His loss is a major one, and it's made even worse as Eli Holstein is in the midst of a disastrous game against the Mountaineers.

Pitt will have to rely on Juelz Goff, Ja'Kyrian Turner and Jalynn Williams in the second half without Reid. Goff shouldered the majority of the load in the second quarter, carrying the ball twice for five yards. Eli Holstein is credited with nine carries of his own.

Pitt has not run the ball effectively against WVU, or really at all this season outside of chunk plays from Reid, and it will be tough to establish the run as WVU (potentially) stretches the lead in the second half.

Reid recorded 18 carries for 112 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown and six receptions for 71 yards over the first two games of the season. He added five punt returns for 105 yards and a touchdown, too.

Pitt trails 14-3 midway through the third quarter, and without Reid, it's an uphill battle for Holstein and the Panthers.

ake sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Karl Ludwig
KARL LUDWIG

Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

Home/Football