Pitt Starting Trio Ruled Out vs. West Virginia

The Pitt Panthers will be without a trio of starters against West Virginia in the 108th Backyard Brawl at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

Karl Ludwig

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Jake Overman (87) runs against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Corey Thornton (14) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Jake Overman (87) runs against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Corey Thornton (14) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Pitt will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers a bit short-handed in the 108th Backyard Brawl.

The trio of tight end Jake Overman and cornerbacks Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum made the trip to Morgantown with the team, but all three will miss the game after not dressing during warmups.

Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle
Oct 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jonathan Brady (6) is tackled after a catch by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle (15) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Overman and Battle missed the entire Central Michigan game, and Lynum only played 10 snaps before exiting with a lower-body injury.

Justin Holmes and Malachi Thomas, who seemingly picked up a knock of his own last week against Central Michigan, will feature more prominently against WVU. Thomas scored a touchdown in the season opener, and Holmes scored a touchdown last week against CMU.

With Battle and Lynum missing just about every snap last week, Shadarian Harrison and Shawn Lee Jr. played a lot of snaps last week. Harrison, who earned the Ed Conway Award for the most improved player of the spring, led the way with nine tackles and a pass breakup.

Rashan Murray also figures to receive additional snaps at cornerback with Battle and Lynum out.

Jaeden Moore, who Pat Narduzzi has said is not out for the season, made the trip to Morgantown, but he's still in a walking boot that requires the use of a scooter to get around.

West Virginia is dealing with injury issues of its own with running back Jahiem White and wide receiver Jaden Bray both ruled out for the season. Edge rusher Jimmori Robinson, who has been dealing with NCAA eligiblity issues, is dressed but uncertain to play.

Despite the injuries, with no Brawl on the schedule for the next handful of seasons, there is a lot at stake for both sides. Bragging rights - espeically for WVU - if Pitt wins and takes the 3-1 lead since the series resumed in 2022.

Pitt will look to star running back Desmond Reid offensively, and spread the ball to a plethora of playmakers, and an overall defensive effort will be needed to offset the losses of Battle and Lynum against the Mountaineers.

Karl Ludwig
