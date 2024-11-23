Pitt Makes Offensive Line Changes vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers made changes to their offensive line ahead of their Week 13 matchup vs. Louisville on the road.
Karl Ludwig of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported that both redshirt junior Terrence Moore and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery will both start for Pitt vs. Louisville.
Moore comes in for his start of the season, replacing fellow redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper at center. Cooper started the first 10 games for the Panthers this season, but suffered an injury late in the 24-20 loss to then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12 at home.
He played in all 12 games for Pitt last season, starting the final nine contests. Cooper, who transferred in from NC State in the offseason, won the starting center job ahead of the season, tasked with running new offensive coordinator Kade Bell's fast paced and up-temp attack.
Moore now has the opportunity to show he has the talent to play at center going forward and push for a starting spot next season.
Montgomery gets his second start of the season for the Panthers and second collegiate start at right tackle, coming in for fellow redshirt sophomore Jackson Brown, who started in the loss to the Tigers.
He made his first start in the 24-19 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 11, with a chance for him to prove he's the right tackle for the future.
Redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer, who started the first seven games at right tackle, will make his fourth straight start at left tackle. Redshirt senior Branson Taylor suffered a season-ending injury in the win over Cal, which moved Baer to the opposite side.
Sixth year Ryan Jacoby will return for the Panthers at left guard, after leaving early in the loss to the Tigers. Fellow sixth year Jason Collier Jr. will fill in at left guard if needed and did so against the Tigers.
Sophomore BJ Williams will play his 11th game at right guard, the only player who has started every game in the same position.
Pitt will look to end their three game losing streak and defeat Louisville for the second straight season, winning 38-21 at home nin 2023.
