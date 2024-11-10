Pitt Changes Offensive Line Starters vs. Virginia
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 18 Pitt Panthers announced their starting lineup for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Virginia Cavaliers at Acrisure Stadium, which saw changes to the offensive line.
Pitt Football Starting Lineup vs. Virginia
Offense
Quarterback-Eli Holstein
Running Back-Desmond Reid
Wide Receiver-Kenny Johnson
Wide Receiver-Konata Mumpfield
Wide Receiver-Daejon Reynolds
Wide Receiver-Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Wide Receiver-Censere "C.J." Lee
Tight end-Gavin Bartholomew
Left Tackle-Ryan Baer
Left Guard-Terrence Enos Jr.
Center-Lyndon Cooper
Right Guard-BJ Williams
Right Tackle-Isaiah Montgomery
Defense
Defensive End-Nate Matlack
Defensive Tackle-Sean FitzSimmons
Defensive Tackle-Nick James
Defensive End-Jimmy Scott
Star Linebacker-Kyle Louis
Mike Linebacker-Brandon George
Money Linebacker-Rasheem Biles
Safety-Donovan McMillon
Safety-Javon McIntyre
Cornerback-Tamon Lynum
Cornerback-Ryland Gandy
Special Teams
Longsnapper-Nilay Upadhyayula
Placekicker-Ben Sauls
Punter-Caleb Junko
Holder-Cam Guess
The big changes for the offensive line saw Ryan Baer, who started the first eight games of 2024 and nine games last season at right tackle, move to left tackle.
Redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr., who started the last two games at left tackle, vs. Syracuse in Week 9 and SMU in Week 10, will make his third straight start, but at left guard this time.
Previous left tackle starter, redshirt senior Branson Taylor, suffered a season-ending injury after the Cal game in Week 7, which led to Enos taking over left tackle.
Both sixth year offensive lineman who started at left guard, Ryan Jacoby and Jason Collier Jr., practiced and dressed for Virginia, but will come off the bench.
Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery will start at right tackle with Baer moving to left tackle. This is the first collegiate start for Montgomery and will mark his fourth straight game he has played this season.
The other big change is redshirt senior defensive back Tamon Lynum getting his first start at cornerback. Fellow redshirt senior defensive back Rashad Battle, who started the first eight games at cornerback, will come off the bench.
Pitt comes into this one 7-1 overall, coming off of a poor, 48-25 loss to the No. 20 SMU Mustangs in Week 10. They dropped five spots in the AP Poll and six places in the Coaches Poll to No. 23 in the country.
The Panthers did land at No. 18 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, giving them a chance to make the field of 12 if they win out, starting with the Cavaliers.
Virginia is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in ACC play, with a bye week separating their last three games, all defeats. They lost 24-20 to Louisville at home in Week 7, 48-31 to No. 10 Clemson on the road in Week 8 and a 41-14 blowout to North Carolina at home in Week 9.
This marks the second straight game for the Panthers on the ACC Network and with an 8:00 p.m. kickoff, as they get acclimated with playing in primetime matchups.
