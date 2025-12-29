Pitt Says Goodbye to Randy Bates After Bowl Loss

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers former defensive coordinator Randy Bates called it a career after 43 years of coaching following the Military Bowl against East Carolina.

The Military Bowl had the makings of a storybook ending for Bates, who was a Navy lieutenant and coached the Midshipmen from 1989-91. A win would not only have meant that Bates ended his career with a bowl victory, but it would have meant that he was part of Pitt's third nine-win season in the last five years.

For perspective, Pitt had three nine-win seasons from 1983-2020.

Pitt also had a sizeable advantage on paper, with East Carolina missing several key coaches and starters on offense. But Bates' storybook ending didn't go as planned, with the Panthers falling 23-17 in perhaps its worst loss of the entire 2025 season.

Pitt Priases Randy Bates

Although it was a bitter end to Bates' eight-year run as Pitt's defensive coordinator, the team shared nothing but respect and gratitude toward Bates.

"We wanted this [win] No. 9 for coach Bates," Pat Narduzzi said postgame. "He's a heck of a leader. We're going to miss him. He's a hell of a football coach. He's everything you want."

It wasn't just Bates' last game, though. It was also several seniors' final time suiting up in a Pitt uniform, including veteran safety Javon McIntyre.

"You need a coach like [Bates] because it just brings the energy for the defense and sets the tone every day at practice," McIntyre said.

Pitt's Defense Stands Tall in Bates' Final Game

Pitt may have lost the game, but it was not to any fault of Bates' defense. His unit held East Carolina to 249 total yards and just 72 rushing yards. His group also forced a whopping 12 tackles for loss, totaling -51 yards, and three sacks for a loss of 29 yards.

Rasheem Biles had the best game of perhaps any player on the field in the Military Bowl, posting 16 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a 23-yard fumble return touchdown to give the Panthers a 14-10 lead in the third quarter.

Dec 27, 2025; Annapolis, MD, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown on a second half fumble recovery during the playing of the Military Bowl against the East Carolina Pirates at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The defense even held the Pirates to just 13 points when they started on Pitt's side of the field, which happened on seven of East Carolina's 14 total drives.

"I think that's a great thing that coach Bates did was just set the tone on how the defense should play, the energy, on each down and he did that by himself by bringing his personality," McIntyre said.

East Carolina was limited on offense besides two big splash plays in the second half. Chaston Ditta, a true freshman in his first-career start at quarterback, completed less than half of his passes against Pitt and only had 177 yards. Of those yards, 119 were from his 47-yard and 72-yard touchdown passes to Anthony Smith.

The first score was a one-play drive after Pitt's offense fumbled on its own side of the field, and the other was the second play of the drive, following Biles' fumble return touchdown.

Even so, Pitt's offense lost five turnovers, resulting in consistently poor field position and scored only 10 points. Its defense wasn't very far behind, scoring seven points.

What's Next For Pitt's Defense?

The good news is that the Panthers have already found their next defensive coordinator. Assistant head coach/safeties coach Cory Sanders was officially hired as Bates' successor on Dec. 28, a day after the bowl game loss.

The bad news is that Pitt's defense also lost linebackers coach Ryan Manalac, who reportedly took the defensive coordinator job at UConn hours after the Military Bowl on Dec. 27.

Pitt's defense will have a new look personnel-wise in 2026 without Bates, Manalac and numerous key starters. But the impact Bates left on a granular level will remain with this team longer than just next season.

"He's a legend, and he'll be with us forever," Narduzzi said. "We love Randy Bates."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt