Pitt Releases Final Injury Report vs. Louisville

Here is the game-day availability report for the Pitt Panthers vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) carries the ball against Duquesne Dukes defensive back Dallas Harper (12) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) carries the ball against Duquesne Dukes defensive back Dallas Harper (12) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers released the gameday availability report ahead of their game against the Louisville Cardinals.

Pitt's starting running back, Desmond Reid, has officially been ruled out against the Cardinals. Reid was sidelined in the first quarter of the West Virginia game two weeks ago and was listed as questionable on the initial availability report earlier this week.

Look for Juelz Goff to be the starting running back against the Panthers and true freshman Ja'Kyrian Turner to be his backup.

Here is the rest of the report:

Out

RB Desmond Reid
CB Rashan Murray
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Synkwan Smith
RB Jaylin Brown
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
TE Adam Howanitz
DL Denim Cook
DL Jaeden Moore

Game Time Decision

CB Tamon Lynum

Cornerback Rashan Murray was the other player with Reid who was moved from questionable to out on gameday. Murray was the backup to Shadarian Harrison and Shawn Lee Jr. against West Virginia and made one tackle and one pass breakup.

Tamon Lynum was injured in Week 2 against Central Michigan and did not return to the game. He also missed the West Virginia game two weeks ago. He has five tackles this season.

Jake Overman was listed as questionable on the second update of the injury report, but was not listed on this report. Overman did not dress in Week 2 against the Chippewas and in Week 3 against the Mountaineers.

Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Jake Overman (87) runs against Louisville Cardinals
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Jake Overman (87) runs against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Corey Thornton (14) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Rashad Battle was not on the injury report, but was spotted during warmups with a cast on his left wrist.

Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin are both out for the season. Jaeden Moore was a projected starter heading into the season, but has yet to dress for a game.

On the other side of the field, Louisville's running backs Isaac Brown and Duke Watson are both listed as game-time decisions. The backfield duo was listed as questionable on the initial injury report.

Brown is the star back for the Cardinals. He rushed for 1,173 yards, 11 touchdowns and averaged 7.1 yards per carry in 2024. Through three games this season, Brown has 284 yards, three touchdowns and averages 13.1 yards per carry.

