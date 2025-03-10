Pitt Duo Earns All-ACC Honors
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers had two players receive conference honors for their play throughout this past season.
Pitt sophomore guard Jaland Lowe earned All-ACC Third Team honors, while redshirt senior forward Zack Austin earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
Lowe is the 11th player in program history that earned All-ACC honors. joining forwards in Lamar Patterson, Talib Zanna, Mike Young, Jamel Artis, Justin Champagnie, John Hughley IV and Blake Hinson, plus guards in Jamarius Burton and Bub Carrington.
He has had a solid sophomore season, as he leads the Panthers with 16.8 points, 35.4 minutes, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game and fifth with 4.2 rebounds per game. He also is shooting 37.7% from the field, 26.8% from 3-point range and 88.3% from the foul line in 30 contests.
Lowe ranked amongst the best in the ACC in numerous statistical categories, including No. 1 in free throw percentage, No. 4 in both minutes and steals per game, No. 5 in assists per game, tied for No. 9 in points per game, No. 13 with a 1.9 assist/turnover ratio and No. 18 in field goal percentage.
He is one of eight players in the NCAA averaging at least 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. He also leads Pitt with five double-doubles and 10 20+ point scoring games.
Lowe finished with a triple-double, scoring 11 points, shooting 4-for-8 from the field, making a 3-pointer and adding two free throws, while also grabbing 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win over VMI on Nov. 18. This is just the sixth triple-double in Pitt history.
He dropped a career-high 28 points in the overtime road win vs. Ohio State on Nov. 29 and scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half of the comeback road win vs. Virginia Tech in the ACC opener on Dec. 7.
Lowe also had a double-double in the home win vs. Sam Houston on Dec. 21, 18 points and 11 assists, and dropped 27 points, plus dished out eight assists in a comeback home win over Cal on New Year's Day.
Austin finished with 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds, but excelled at creating havoc on defense with an ACC-best 1.65 blocks per game. He also shot well from behind the arc, making 50 3-pointers.
He is the only player in Division I with 50 blocked shots and 50 3-point field goals. He also leads the ACC in both steals and blocks (STOCKS), with 86, as he added 35 steals this season.
Austin had his best game of the season in a comeback home win over North Carolina on Jan. 28, when he scored 15 points, shooting 5-for-7 from the field and 3-for-5 from behind the arc, plus tied his career-high with five blocks.
His most memorable moment of the season came when he made the game-winner buzzer beater 3-pointer in the road win vs. Ohio State.
Austin is the first Pitt player to ever make an All-ACC Defensive Team.
Pitt opens up their ACC Tournament play as the No. 13 seed, facing No. 12 Notre Dame in the First Round on March 11 with a 2:00 p.m. tip-off from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
