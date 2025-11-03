Inside The Panthers

Pitt vs. Notre Dame Game Time Revealed

The Pitt Panthers have a major test coming up on the schedule in the form of the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Karl Ludwig

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers have the week off, but when the schedule resumes in two weeks, it will come against the most difficult opponent of the season.

The ACC has announced that Pitt will kick off against No. 10 Notre Dame on Nov. 15 at noon on either ABC or ESPN. Additional information, including the television broadcast assignment, will be released next week.

"Next week obviously we're going to work on recruiting," Pat Narduzzi said after the win vs. Stanford. "Because it's Friday, we don't have any days left, but we're going to use this bye week to get healthy. We're going to stay fresh. We'll have two practices. Both of them will be in spider pads so there will not be a lot of physical contact but we'll mentally be way ahead on the Irish."

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi
Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

It's the start of a run to finish the season against three straight ranked opponents - Notre Dame, No. 16 Georgia Tech and No. 18 Miami.

Notre Dame started the season with back-to-back losses to Miami and Texas A&M, but the Fighting Irish have rattled off six wins in a row since. They will host Navy this weekend before traveling to Pittsburgh in two weeks.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr has developed into one of the better quarterbacks in college football, but it's the 1-2 punch of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price that fuels the Irish offense. Pitt has been one of the best run defenses in college football this season, but the defense will be tested by perhaps the best running back duo in college football.

Pitt Record vs. Notre Dame

Pitt is 21-49 all-time against Notre Dame, with the series ranking as one of the Panthers' longest and most played.

The most recent meeting came in 2023, a 58-7 win by the Fighting Irish that flipped a poor season completely on its head.

The Fighting Irish also won the last meeting at Acrisure Stadium, a 45-3 trouncing during the shortened COVID-19 season in 2020.

Former Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Manasseh Garner
Nov 9, 2013; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Manasseh Garner (82) celebrates with the student section after Pitt defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 28-21 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The last time Pitt beat the Irish came in 2013, a 28-21 win at then-Heinz Field. Former quarterback Tom Savage threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and former running back James Conner and wide receiver Tyler Boyd combined for two touchdowns.

With both Pitt and Notre Dame likely to be ranked when the Irish come to town, the matchup could have legitimate College Football Playoff consequences, and Acrisure Stadium should be a raucous environment. A win for the Panthers would go a long way nationally.

Published
Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

