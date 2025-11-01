Pitt Freshman DB Scores Pick-Six vs. Stanford
PITTSBURGH — Pitt true freshman cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. scored his first career pick-six in the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal.
Lee had outside leverage, jumped an out route to force his first-career interception and returned it 30 yards to give Pitt a 35-13 lead.
Lee saw an increase in playing time in the second half after starting corner Rashad Battle went down with an injury in the second quarter. He was also the third Pitt player to force an interception so far.
Kyle Louis and Javon McIntyre are the other two Panther defenders to force interceptions off of Stanford quarterback Ben Gulbranson. Both turnovers came in the second quarter.
The Cardinal went on to put redshirt freshman signal caller Elijah Brown in the game as Gulbrandon's replacement down the stretch.
Lee Jr.'s Freshman Campaign
Lee has had an impressive freshman season for the Panthers. He had 20 total tackles, 3.5 for a loss and three pass breakups, and allowed an average of 2.8 yards per reception entering today's game, according to Pro Football Focus.
Lee was also temporarily promoted to starter earlier this season when Battle and Tamon Lynum were both dealing with injuries.
Lee stood out in fall camp at the end of the summer. He and safety Josh Guerrier were both named backups on Pitt's first depth chart of the season.
"I just think he's a football player," Pat Narduzzi said of Lee in August. "We're going to find out. He's a young guy who we're not afraid to put out on the field to find out what we've got."
Lee was a three-star quarterback/corner out of Harrisburg High School. He comes from a football family as his father, Shawn Lee Sr., was also a defensive back, but he played at Penn State from 1995-98, and he recorded six career interceptions. Lee is now five away from tying his father's career total.
Narduzzi credited Lee's father with his speedy development during camp.
"His dad coached him for a long time in high school," Narduzzi said. "So, I give his dad a lot of credit for how he came prepared, and then coach (Archie) Collins and coach Sanders have taken it from there."
Lee is now up to one tackle and one pass breakup in addition to his pick-six against Stanford. Pitt has a 35-13 lead over the Cardinal in the fourth quarter.
