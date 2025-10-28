Inside The Panthers

Pitt HC Goes Off on New NCAA Betting Rules

It's safe to say that the head coach of the Pitt Panthers isn't a fan of the NCAA's new ruling on gambling.

Karl Ludwig

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH - It's safe to say that Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi isn't a gambling man.

The NCAA approved a rule change last week that will allow college players and coaches to gamble on professional athletics, starting on Nov. 1, and he was asked about the upcoming rule change today at his weekly press conference. He didn't hold back.

"They don't ask the coaches," Narduzzi said. "I think it's absolutely one of the stupidest decisions I've ever seen. First of all, it's a habit. It's no different than smoking, drinking, doing drugs. It's a bad habit. I don't think anybody in here encourages their guys to go out drinking and get smashed on a Friday or Saturday night, or at a ballgame."

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi
Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to a call against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"It's a disease. Same day that comes outs, there's a disease in the NBA with what's going on there. It doesn't matter how much money you make as a coach, you're still gambling like that, it's not to make money, it's 'cause your addicted to it, I guess. I'm not speaking for anybody."

"I think it's an addiction. I think if you want to go to the casino down the road and hang out there and throw your money away, think you're going to continue to win..."

"Gambling is gambling. I'm not a gambler, so I don't understand it. I'm not addicted to anything. I don't think it's a great thing to teach our young people how to do."

Some Restrictions Still Apply

While the change in rules will still prohibit college players and coaches from gambling on college athletics, Narduzzi pointed to the new availability reports in the ACC this season (a way the league hoped to help curb illegal gambling), too.

"It's a bad deal," Narduzzi said. "It all comes down to they probably don't want to have to take care of all the business that goes with trying to monitor it. But push the wrong button on your phone, see what happens. I did it, but I thought it was an NFL game. I pushed the wrong button and just put a bet on a college football game. 

"I just think it's not good. I'm not going to change my tune. Tomorrow I'll talk about it because I haven't had a chance to address our team. One of the first things I'll talk about is I guess November 1st they can do that, but stay away. Nothing changes in our room. You guys shouldn't be doing any of that. Save your money, put it in the bank. That's my feelings."

Gambling in college athletics has been a slippery slope for some time, and with the new NCAA decision, it opens the door for additional uncertainty.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Karl Ludwig
KARL LUDWIG

Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

Home/News