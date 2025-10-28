Pitt HC Goes Off on New NCAA Betting Rules
PITTSBURGH - It's safe to say that Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi isn't a gambling man.
The NCAA approved a rule change last week that will allow college players and coaches to gamble on professional athletics, starting on Nov. 1, and he was asked about the upcoming rule change today at his weekly press conference. He didn't hold back.
"They don't ask the coaches," Narduzzi said. "I think it's absolutely one of the stupidest decisions I've ever seen. First of all, it's a habit. It's no different than smoking, drinking, doing drugs. It's a bad habit. I don't think anybody in here encourages their guys to go out drinking and get smashed on a Friday or Saturday night, or at a ballgame."
"It's a disease. Same day that comes outs, there's a disease in the NBA with what's going on there. It doesn't matter how much money you make as a coach, you're still gambling like that, it's not to make money, it's 'cause your addicted to it, I guess. I'm not speaking for anybody."
"I think it's an addiction. I think if you want to go to the casino down the road and hang out there and throw your money away, think you're going to continue to win..."
"Gambling is gambling. I'm not a gambler, so I don't understand it. I'm not addicted to anything. I don't think it's a great thing to teach our young people how to do."
Some Restrictions Still Apply
While the change in rules will still prohibit college players and coaches from gambling on college athletics, Narduzzi pointed to the new availability reports in the ACC this season (a way the league hoped to help curb illegal gambling), too.
"It's a bad deal," Narduzzi said. "It all comes down to they probably don't want to have to take care of all the business that goes with trying to monitor it. But push the wrong button on your phone, see what happens. I did it, but I thought it was an NFL game. I pushed the wrong button and just put a bet on a college football game.
"I just think it's not good. I'm not going to change my tune. Tomorrow I'll talk about it because I haven't had a chance to address our team. One of the first things I'll talk about is I guess November 1st they can do that, but stay away. Nothing changes in our room. You guys shouldn't be doing any of that. Save your money, put it in the bank. That's my feelings."
Gambling in college athletics has been a slippery slope for some time, and with the new NCAA decision, it opens the door for additional uncertainty.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Duo Earn Weekly Honors After Dominant ACC Win
- Four Takeaways From Pitt's Record Breaking Win vs. NC State
- Pitt Freshman QB Makes History With Legendary Performance
- Win Over NC State was Personal for Pitt Offensive Lineman
- No. 4 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Wake Forest
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt