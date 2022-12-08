Pitt Offers Nebraska Transfer WR Decoldest Crawford

PITTSBURGH -- He's famous for his All-American-worth name, but Decoldest Crawford is a pretty good receiver too and that's why the Pitt Panthers extended an offer to the talented former Nebraska pass-catcher.

Pitt is in the market for a new top wideout with leading-receiver Jared Wayne expected to make a move to the NFL this offseason after recording the first 1,000-yard season. of his career. After losing two wideouts to the portal already, they'll need depth too.

Crawford, a former three-star recruit from Shreveport, Louisiana, spent one season in Lincoln, Nebraska but was on the sideline for the entire time after suffering a season-ending injury during fall camp.

Vanderbilt, Washington State, UCLA and Syracuse are the only other Power 5 schools involved.

