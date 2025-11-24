Inside The Panthers

Five Takeaways from Pitt's Upset Win Over Georgia Tech

The Pitt Panthers looked impressive in their 42-28 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Mitchell Corcoran

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers' postseason goals remain alive after taking down No. 16 Georgia Tech 42-28 in Atlanta.

It was an impressive win that saw Pitt jump to an early 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. Georgia Tech started to mount a comeback, but a 100-yard pick-six from linebacker Braylan Lovelace and a 56-yard rushing touchdown stymied the Yellow Jackets every time they threatened to tie the game.

Turner Takeover Game

True freshman running back Ja'Kyrian Turner posted career highs with 201 yards and 9.6 yards per carry. His 56-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Panthers.

"That run at the end, you talk about a gigantic playing the game, because the tide was turning," Pat Narduzzi said after the win.

It was the most rushing yards by a Pitt running back since Israel Abanikanda's 320-yard game in 2022.

Turner recorded six of Pitt's 15 explosive plays and accounted for 51.7% of the offense's total yards.

King Dethroned

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King was public enemy No. 1 for this Pitt defense.

Narduzzi said that King should be in the Heisman Trophy conversation and praised him for his dual-threat capabilities and his toughness.

"I've never seen a guy so tough," Narduzzi said in his weekly press conference. "For a quarterback to play like a tailback and also throw like a quarterback, that's different."

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) is tackled by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Joey Zelinsky
Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) is tackled by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Joey Zelinsky (45) in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It was a daunting challenge to stop King, but the Panthers did and got to him early. Georgia Tech's first quarter drives went as follows: punt, punt, turnover on downs, interception, punt.

King finished the game with a loss in his last-career home game with a season-high two interceptions and a season-low 33.9 QBR.

Narduzzi Nearly Ends Season Prematurely

A highly questionable and poor coaching decision almost completely flipped the narrative around Pitt this week.

Narduzzi decided to fake a punt on his own side of the field while up two scores in the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets sniffed out the fake, scored a touchdown a few plays later and took control of the momentum.

If it weren't for Turner's big touchdown run, Georgia Tech might have had a shot to tie the game and even win it with much of the fourth quarter still remaining.

"I'm a dumb---," Narduzi admitted after the game. "Just a coach trying to make a play. We hadn't run a fake punt all year. They were bringing pressure and thought it was a good time just to sequence and try to make a play."

Pitt Desperately Needs Trey Butkowski

Pitt freshman kicker Trey Butkowski has missed the last two games due to an illness. His services weren't needed all that much in the 37-15 loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago, but they were certainly needed against Georgia Tech.

Sam Carpenter filled in for Butkowski and had never attempted a field goal at the college level before the Notre Dame game. He went 1-for-2 against the Fighting Irish, with a long-shot 50+ yarder as his only miss. But he had a chance to put the Panthers up by three scores at halftime and couldn't convert.

Carpenter attempted a 40-yard kick to potentially give Pitt a 31-14 lead, but missed very wide to the left. However, there was a 5-yard penalty on the Yellow Jackets, and Carpenter appeared to have injured his foot after the play.

He then attempted a 35-yard field goal and missed to the left again, but this one was much closer at least.

"I was a little disappointed, obviously," Narduzzi said. "It's a tough situation to be in on the road. In that atmosphere. Still have a lot of belief in Sam. It is what it is. Some pressure situations and he didn't react real well to it. I thought for sure after that practice swing before the half that the second one was going to go through."

ACC Championship Imbound?

A win over Miami this weekend and a Virginia or SMU loss would clinch a spot in the ACC title game for Pitt. It would be the Panthers' first appearance since the 45-21 win over Wake Forrest in 2021 and just their third all-time appearance.

Pitt's 2021 ACC Championship win obviously meant a ton for the program, but there are some higher stakes this year. A win would also clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff, which would be the Panthers' first-ever appearance.

Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Erick Hallett (31) holds up the MVP trophy after winning the ACC championship game
Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Erick Hallett (31) holds up the MVP trophy as quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks on after winning the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, if Pitt were to lose the ACC Championship, it would be impossible to allow a four-loss team into the tournament.

But after their performance on the road against Georgia Tech, the Panthers certainly have the potential to take down Miami and win the ACC.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

Home/Football