Five Takeaways from Pitt's Upset Win Over Georgia Tech
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers' postseason goals remain alive after taking down No. 16 Georgia Tech 42-28 in Atlanta.
It was an impressive win that saw Pitt jump to an early 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. Georgia Tech started to mount a comeback, but a 100-yard pick-six from linebacker Braylan Lovelace and a 56-yard rushing touchdown stymied the Yellow Jackets every time they threatened to tie the game.
Turner Takeover Game
True freshman running back Ja'Kyrian Turner posted career highs with 201 yards and 9.6 yards per carry. His 56-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Panthers.
"That run at the end, you talk about a gigantic playing the game, because the tide was turning," Pat Narduzzi said after the win.
It was the most rushing yards by a Pitt running back since Israel Abanikanda's 320-yard game in 2022.
Turner recorded six of Pitt's 15 explosive plays and accounted for 51.7% of the offense's total yards.
King Dethroned
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King was public enemy No. 1 for this Pitt defense.
Narduzzi said that King should be in the Heisman Trophy conversation and praised him for his dual-threat capabilities and his toughness.
"I've never seen a guy so tough," Narduzzi said in his weekly press conference. "For a quarterback to play like a tailback and also throw like a quarterback, that's different."
It was a daunting challenge to stop King, but the Panthers did and got to him early. Georgia Tech's first quarter drives went as follows: punt, punt, turnover on downs, interception, punt.
King finished the game with a loss in his last-career home game with a season-high two interceptions and a season-low 33.9 QBR.
Narduzzi Nearly Ends Season Prematurely
A highly questionable and poor coaching decision almost completely flipped the narrative around Pitt this week.
Narduzzi decided to fake a punt on his own side of the field while up two scores in the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets sniffed out the fake, scored a touchdown a few plays later and took control of the momentum.
If it weren't for Turner's big touchdown run, Georgia Tech might have had a shot to tie the game and even win it with much of the fourth quarter still remaining.
"I'm a dumb---," Narduzi admitted after the game. "Just a coach trying to make a play. We hadn't run a fake punt all year. They were bringing pressure and thought it was a good time just to sequence and try to make a play."
Pitt Desperately Needs Trey Butkowski
Pitt freshman kicker Trey Butkowski has missed the last two games due to an illness. His services weren't needed all that much in the 37-15 loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago, but they were certainly needed against Georgia Tech.
Sam Carpenter filled in for Butkowski and had never attempted a field goal at the college level before the Notre Dame game. He went 1-for-2 against the Fighting Irish, with a long-shot 50+ yarder as his only miss. But he had a chance to put the Panthers up by three scores at halftime and couldn't convert.
Carpenter attempted a 40-yard kick to potentially give Pitt a 31-14 lead, but missed very wide to the left. However, there was a 5-yard penalty on the Yellow Jackets, and Carpenter appeared to have injured his foot after the play.
He then attempted a 35-yard field goal and missed to the left again, but this one was much closer at least.
"I was a little disappointed, obviously," Narduzzi said. "It's a tough situation to be in on the road. In that atmosphere. Still have a lot of belief in Sam. It is what it is. Some pressure situations and he didn't react real well to it. I thought for sure after that practice swing before the half that the second one was going to go through."
ACC Championship Imbound?
A win over Miami this weekend and a Virginia or SMU loss would clinch a spot in the ACC title game for Pitt. It would be the Panthers' first appearance since the 45-21 win over Wake Forrest in 2021 and just their third all-time appearance.
Pitt's 2021 ACC Championship win obviously meant a ton for the program, but there are some higher stakes this year. A win would also clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff, which would be the Panthers' first-ever appearance.
However, if Pitt were to lose the ACC Championship, it would be impossible to allow a four-loss team into the tournament.
But after their performance on the road against Georgia Tech, the Panthers certainly have the potential to take down Miami and win the ACC.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Snap Counts Show Reliance on Starters in Georgia Tech Win
- Pitt Suffers Embarrassing Loss to Quinnipiac
- Pitt Guard Out with Injury vs. Quinnipiac
- No. 4 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Boston College
- Pitt Joins Top 25 in AP, Coaches Polls
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt