Pitt RB Honored for Performance in Upset Win
PITTSBURGH - Pitt Panthers running back Desmond Reid was throwing up on the sideline in his return to action against No. 25 Florida State, but it didn't stop him from putting together another strong performance.
The Senior Bowl, the premier All-Star event for NFL hopefuls every offseason, noticed and labeled him as the Offensive Stock-Up Player of the Week. It seems to be a lock that Reid will earn an invite to the week-long spectacle at the end of the season.
Reid was thoroughly dominant against Florida State, racking up 45 yards on the ground, 155 yards through the air and two touchdowns to help seal a 34-31 upset.
Reid, who picked up a lower-body injury early in the loss to West Virginia and missed the Louisville and Boston College games, looked just like his old self in his return. He picked up 12 yards through the air on 3rd-and-13 early in the first quarter make it a manageable 4th down and didn't stop there.
Reid had touchdown catches of 24 yards and 16 yards. He scored in a couple of different ways, coming out of the backfield on a wheel route and finding himself wide open in space in the back of the end zone.
Reid has racked up 36 carries for 187 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown and 14 receptions for 226 yards (16.1 yards per reception) and two touchdowns - adding five punt returns for 105 yards and a touchdown.
He has now racked up 220 carries for 1,153 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and six touchdowns and 66 receptions for 805 yards (12.2 yards per reception) and six touchdowns in his Pitt career, which goes along with two punt return touchdowns.
Reid might be undersized, listed at 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, but his blend of explosive speed and positional versatility will no doubt attract interest from the NFL.
With Reid missing some time due to injury, it's also allowed redshirt freshman Juelz Goff and true freshman Ja'Kyrian Turner to earn more snaps, and the trio will work in tandem going forward this season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Takeaways: Pitt Upsets No. 25 Florida State
- Win Over Florida State was Personal for Star Pitt Player
- Pitt Legend Makes Bold Statement on Desmond Reid
- Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Addresses Trash Talk vs. Florida State
- Pitt Earns First Ranked Road Win Since 2018
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt