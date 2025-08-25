WATCH: Pitt HC Addresses Depth Chart and Duquesne
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers open up their 2025 season this weekend and have both their first opponent and depth chart ready.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi starts his 11th season at the helm of the program and will face off against FCS opponent Duquesne on Aug. 30 for a noon kickoff at Acrisure Stadium, beginning the new campaign.
The Panthers and Dukes haven't faced off since 1939, despite the two schools being less than two miles apart, with this serving as the seventh edition of the rivalry known as the "City Game".
All previous games in the series came during the 1930s, with Pitt winning four of the six contests, but the two city teams will once again battle, something that Narduzzi is excited about.
Narduzzi also released his first depth chart, featuring his starters and players next up off the bench.
There were unsurprising picks at starters, such as redshirt sophomore Eli Holstein at quarterback, senior Desmond Reid at running back and junior Kenny Johnson at wide receiver on offense, plus redshirt junior Jimmy Scott at defensive end, redshirt junior Kyle Louis and juniors Rasheem Biles and Braylan Lovelace at linebacker, both redshirt sophomore Cruce Brookins and redshirt senior Javon McIntyre at safety and both sixth years Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum at cornerback.
Narduzzi did reveal some more interesting selections throughout his roster, such as Louisville transfer and redshirt sophomore Cataurus "Blue" Hicks as the third starting wide receiver, a position battle ongoing at both defensive tackle, Michigan transfer and sixth year Jeffrey Persi earning the starting spot at left tackle, after transferring in from Michigan.
He also spoke about the kicker position and what to expect from that and also on the history of the CIty Game.
Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Addresses Depth Chart, Duquense Matchup
