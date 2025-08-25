Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reveals Depth Chart for Season Opener

The Pitt Panthers released the first depth chart of the 2025 season, updating a few key position battles

Nov 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on from the sidelines against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers open the 2025 season against the Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, renewing the City Game for the first time in over 80 years, and the Panthers revealed the first two-deep depth chart.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi remained mum on the position battles, but the first two-deep revealed a couple of position battles have been worked out - or are close to being worked out.

Western Carolina transfer Cole Gonzales earned the backup job behind Eli Holstein, narrowly edging out true freshman Mason Heintschel. Juelz Goff has earned the backup job behind Desmond Reid - with Jalynn Williams, Ja'Kyrian Turner and Caleb Williams all serving as No. 3s.

The starting wide receiver trio of Kenny Johnson, Cataurus "Blue" Hicks and Poppi Williams is backed up by Zion Fowler-El, Tony Kinsler, Bryce Yates, Jesse Anderson (who is sticking at wide receiver after switching from safety) and Deuce Spann.

Michigan transfer Jeff Persi earned the starting left tackle spot over Kendall Stanley, and Keith Gouveia secured the starting guard spot next to him. The offensive line is rounded out by Lyndon Cooper at center, BJ Williams at right guard and Ryan Baer at right tackle.

Oregon transfer Jaeden Moore and Utah State transfer Blaine Spires earned a shared starting spot across from Jimmy Scott at defensive end, and all four of Sean FitzSimmons, Nick James, Francis Brewu and Isaiah Neal are listed as starter at defensive tackle.

The linebacker depth took a hit following the season-ending injuries to Jeremiah Marcelin and Jayden Bonsu, which has led to Cam Lindsey being listed as a backup at Star and Money. Nick Lapi is the backup at Mike.

A couple of true freshmen earned spots on the two-deep in the secondary with Josh Guerrier at safety and Shawn Lee Jr. at cornerback. Cruce Brookins and Javon McIntyre are at the starters at boundary and field safety, and Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum earned the two starting cornerback jobs - with Shadarian Harrison as the other backup.

True freshman Trey Butkowski was previously announced as the starting place-kicker, but Sam Carpenter will serve as the kickoff specialist. Johnson is the starting kickoff returner, and Reid is the starting punt return - two starters filling multiples roles once again.

Pitt will kick off against Duquesne at 12 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The kickoff from Acrisure Stadium will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

