Pitt Spring Game: Transfer WR Showcases Speed on TD
While there was plenty of positive feedback around the additional two receivers added by the Pitt Panthers through the transfer portal - Deuce Spann and Andy Jean - Cataurus "Blue" Hicks may have been mentioned most throughout spring camp.
The Louisville import showed why he may be the most touted of the three veteran newcomers on Saturday when he snapped off a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the receiving end of a Mason Heintschel pass.
Check out the speed on Hicks below.
At the end of the day, Hicks and the Blue Team defeated the Gold Team 17-14, the former once owning a 17-0 lead before the gap was closed by a Justin Cook touchdown run followed by a two-yard touchdown catch from early-entry freshman receiver Cam Sapp via Eli Holstein.
Last month, Pitt's projected leading receiver, Kenny Johnson, praised Hicks for the way he'd been performing across his first practices as a Panther.
"(Cataurus) Blue (Hicks), I really like Blue. He's explosive," Johnson said. "He makes plays when the ball comes to him. Shoot, I'm excited to see him make some old plays."
After arriving in Pittsburgh, the 5-foot-10 pass-catcher explained when he decided he'd transfer from Louisville to Pitt, and why he'd choose Kade Bell's offense, specifically.
“After our bowl game, I was like ‘I’m definitely going to Pitt,’” Hicks said in February. “I already knew Kade since high school, so he had been talking to me...I like their play designs. They get you downfield, and I like going downfield. I like to go deep.”
In 14 total games for Louisville between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, Hicks put up 160 yards on 13 receptions.
His biggest game last season came against Pitt, as he recorded 63 yards on six catches in a 37-9 Cardinals win on November 23.
