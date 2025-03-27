Notable Defensive Linemen Visiting Pitt Football
The Pitt Panthers have four commitments in the 2026 recruiting class along with an all-purpose back and a receiver pledged in the 2027 cycle. Attacking the trenches on the recruiting trail is important moving forward. It's a part of why two defensive linemen on today's visitor list stand out.
At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Evan Harvey is a three-star edge prospect ranked No. 668 overall via 247Sprots. Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin represent his Power Four offers.
Pitt extended the offer to Harvey on January 23, a pass rusher who began to stack up his impressive offer list following his sophomore season. That year (2023), he recorded 31 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 24 hurries, a fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.
Harvey plays in a big-time-talent-packed program in Sandy Creek High School. The Georgia school churned out 2025 Georgia Tech signee Dalen Penson, a Top 150-ranked prospect (247Sports), and four-star 2026 running back Amari Latimer returns to the starting lineup next fall.
Additionally, defensive lineman Logan Nagle - capable of playing anywhere from inside at the three technique to the five technique - will take his third Pitt visit today.
He's equipped with an ideal frame for continuing to play his position at the next level, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound recruit and state champion out of New Jersey.
Like Harvey, Nagle also comes from a program that regularly churns out Power Four talent. In the last cycle alone, the DePaul Catholic Spartans featured receiver Elijah Burress and running back Nolan James who both enrolled early at Notre Dame on scholarship, along with Ohio State signees in receiver signee De'Zie Jones and safety Deshawn Stewart.
Through his run to a state title during his junior year, Nagle recorded 62 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 18 hurries, and two forced fumbles.
Beyond his Pitt visit alongside Harvey today, Nagle already has an official visit booked with Pitt for June 5-7.
