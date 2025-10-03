Pitt Reveals First Injury Report vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH — The ACC availability report for the Pitt Panthers game against the Boston College Eagles has been released.
Out
LB Jayden Bonsu
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
OL Keith Gouveia
RB Synkwan Smith
RB Jaylin Brown
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
TE Adam Howanitz
DL Denim Cook
DL Jaeden Moore
Questionable
RB Desmond Reid
DL Zach Crothers
DB Javon McIntyre
DB Tamon Lynum
DL Blaine Spires
CB Rashan Murray
LS Nilay Upadhyayula
Desmond Reid was listed as questionable again on the availability report. Reid was listed as questionable on last week's report, but was eventually ruled out on the morning of last week's game against Louisville.
Tamon Lynum was also still listed as questionable on the report. Lynum was injured against Central Michigan and has not played since. He was listed as questionable last week, then upgraded to a game time decision on game day, but ultimately did not play.
Zach Crothers, Javon McIntyre and Blaine Spires are new additions to the report on defense. They were all listed as questionable to play this weekend.
Keith Gouveia is another new addition to the availability report. Gouveia suffered a right leg injury last week against Louisville and has been ruled out for the season. Ryan Carretta has been promoted to starting left guard in his place.
Interesting injury news concerning wide receiver Censere Lee this week. Lee suffered a season-ending leg injury against Clemson last season and has not been active at all this year. He was listed as probable on last week's report and is no longer on the report his week.
Pat Narduzzi said that Lee will likely redshirt this season, but should be active for at least four games.
Every other Panther listed as out has yet to play so far this season.
Boston College ruled out defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins and listed linebacker Daveon Crouch, linebacker Bryce Steele, defensive back Isaiah Ferris and defensive lineman Kwan Williams as questionable. Backup running back Jordan McDonald, starting left tackle Jude Bowry and wide receiver Dawson Pough were all listed as probable, as well.
The availability report will be updated at 8 p.m. tomorrow, and one final time at 10 a.m. on game day.
