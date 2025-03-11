Pitt Spring Camp: Three Intriguing Players on Offense
Spring camp kicks off in Pittsburgh this week. All eyes are on the Panthers offense returning quarterback Eli Holstein and all-purpose back Desmond Reid.
With Konata Mumpfield, Gavin Bartholomew, and other key starters from the 2024-25 season out of the door, though, who are some of the most intriguing players on offense to keep an eye on throughout the spring? Here are three worth noting.
Andy Jean
Konata Mumpfield’s combine appearance is behind him as Kenny Johnson looks to fill his shoes at the top Pitt Panthers pass-catcher. Poppi Johnson is expected to join him in the slot among the starting offense.
Who will emerge as the third starter across the receiver positions?
Spring camp creates an audition for five newcomers, including three players plucked out of the transfer portal and two mid-year freshmen.
Without questions, Cataurus Hicks (5-10, 180) flashed exciting skills at Louisville in small doses, primarily as a slot receiver for the Cardinals. Deuce Spann brings the type of size the Panthers lacked at the position at 6-foot-4 and roughly 210 pounds. And the third portal addition splits the difference.
Andy Jean is somewhere in the 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-2 range. Although he doesn’t have much production behind him, Jean has always shown exciting ability, dynamic releases and route skills in a versatile package as it relates to fitting the slot and the perimeter.
Jean also faced tough competition in the SEC, in the shadow of receivers like Elijah Badger and Chimere Dike who are projected to be drafted in April. The Panthers offer Jean an opportunity to land a starting job, and the audition begins this week in Pittsburgh.
It could just as easily be Hicks or another receiver earning the third starting gig. But don’t be surprised if Jean puts up a strong argument over the coming weeks.
Jeffery Persi
Ryan Baer was relatively strong in his left tackle appearances last season, given the circumstances. However, it feels like the 6-foot-7, 325-pounder would play his best football at the right tackle position where he started out in 2024.
If Baer lands back in his initial spot on the right side, who will anchor the offensive line?
Enter Jeffrey Persi.
At 6-foot-8 and 310 pounds, Persi is certainly built for the position. He comes from an excellent college offensive line atmosphere in Ann Arbor, a member of Michigan’s Joe Moore Award-winning unit in 2022. He played in 41 games in the Big Ten with three starts at the left tackle position.
Kendall Stanley, another tackle out of the portal, was an All-AAC selection last season. He’ll compete with Persi, Baer, and others, a smaller bookend at 6-foot-5 and under 300 pounds on paper. It’s worth noting that he did play right tackle last season, so he could be more of a challenger to Baer compared to posing true competition to Persi. But he’s an experienced and established player who could push for a starting gig regardless if it’s the left or right side.
In the meantime, all eyes are on Persi who could be the most consequential offensive lineman this upcoming season for the Pitt Panthers.
Max Hunt
He only arrived a few months ago.
Why is Max Hunt on this list?
Well, with Gavin Bartholomew out the door, there isn’t much left in terms of receiving production on the tight end roster. Over 50 college games, Jake Overman - the projected 2025-26 season starter - has recorded just 230 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Malachi Thomas has just two catches for 22 yards under his belt.
Joining the battle is Hunt, a 6-foot-5 tight end with good speed and receiving ability out of Florida. After churning out 36 catches for nearly 500 yards as a junior, the starting quarterback in his program suffered an injury last year which greatly impacted Hunt’s ability to generate plays as a senior.
However, if you play the tape, it’s not difficult to envision a world in which Hunt is involved in the Pittsburgh passing game this season.
Of course, as a freshman, it’s also not difficult to envision a redshirt season as he works to add strength and size onto his tall and long frame. But there’s certainly room for a young player with solid route skills and pass-catching ability to crack the rotation.
It’ll be interesting to see if Hunt can rise up as a rookie.
