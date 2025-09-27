WATCH: Pitt LB Returns Pick Six vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH - There was blood in the water at Acrisure Stadium, and Pitt Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles could smell it.
Louisville quarterback Miller Moss tried to hit tight end Nate Kurisky over the middle, but Biles undercut the route and pulled the ball in. And he turned the afterburners on, racing 75 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.
Biles - one of the leaders of the Sharks, Pitt's star-studded linebacking corps - returned his second career interception for his second career pick six.
It was the longest pick six since M.J. Devonshire returned an interception 86 yards against Louisville in 2023.
Biles is in the midst of stellar season for the Panthers, coming into the game with a team-high 30 tackles (six solo), three tackles for loss and two pass breakups. He's got two tackles (both solo), a tackle for loss and a pick six through a quarter-and-a-half vs. the Cardinals.
It's a strong start to the season following a standout campaign last season. He recorded 82 tackles (46 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, a pick six, nine pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He earned second-team All-ACC honors for his efforts - alongside All-American Kyle Louis.
Biles - a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker from Columbus, Ohio - is one of the most underrated players in the ACC, but he's been strong this season.
The Sharks, led by Biles, Louis and Braylan Lovelace, have been good to start the season, but there's a lot of room to grow - as all three have said.
It's a unit that was impacted by injuries before the season (with Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin ruled out with season-ending injuries), and all three have taken the majority of snaps this season. That will likely be a trend going forward.
Cam Lindsey and Nick Lapi will also receive snaps at linebacker, spelling the starting trio.
