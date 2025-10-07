Pitt Snap Count vs. Boston College Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers got their first win of the season in the 48-7 blowout win over Boston College.
The offense played a whopping 93 snaps, while the defense played just 54 snaps. Many reserves and young players were able to get additional game reps in this one.
For reference, PASS is passing snaps, PBLK is passing blocking snaps, RUN is rushing snaps and RBLK is run blocking snaps, offensively. RDEF is run defense snaps, PRSH is pass rushing snaps and COV is coverage snaps, defensively.
Quartetback
Mason Heintschel — 85 snaps (55 PASS, 1 RUN, 29 RBLK)
Eli Holstein — 8 snaps (4 PASS, 2 RUN, 2 RBLK)
True freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel was impressive in his first-career start. He completed 30 of 41 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 10 carries for 28 yards.
Eli Holstein replaced Heintschel late in the fourth quarter and was 2-for-4 passing with eight yards and two carries for 14 yards.
Heintschel was not officially named the starter until game day last week, but is now listed as the starter this week against Florida State.
Running Back
Juelz Goff — 57 snaps (38 PASS, 1 PBLK, 17 RUN, 1 RBLK)
Ja'Kyrian Turner — 28 snaps (16 PASS, 12 RUN)
Caleb Williams — 8 snaps (4 PASS, 2 RUN, 2 RBLK)
It was another week without Desmon Reid, but this time, the Panthers were able to establish the run game. After rushing for less than 100 yards in the past two games, Pitt had 172 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Ja'Kyrian Turner showed off his explosiveness by averaging 5.6 yards per carry and scoring a touchdown. Juelz Goff received the majority of the carries and ran for 59 yards and a score. Caleb Williams had two carries for four yards at the end of the game.
Turner and Goff also made an impact in the receiving game, with the two combining for four catches and 60 yards.
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams — 74 snaps (48 PASS, 26 RBLK)
Kenny Johnson — 58 snaps (38 PASS, 20 RBLK)
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks — 46 snaps (30 PASS, 16 RBLK)
Deuce Spann — 42 snaps (27 PASS, 15 RBLK)
Zion Fowler-El — 30 snaps (19 PASS, 11 RBLK)
Bryce Yates — 18 snaps (10 PASS, 8 RBLK)
Cam Sapp — 5 snaps (2 PASS, 3 RBLK)
Tony Kinsler — 5 snaps (2 PASS, 3 RBLK)
Kenny Johnson had a career game with nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. Johnson had the best grade on the offense with a 77.1. He also had the best run blocking grade at 78.8.
The rest of the receivers didn't make much of an impact on the game. True freshman Bryce Yates was the next leading receiver with two catches for 22 yards. Zion Fowler-El caught his first-career touchdown and Deuce Spann also found the end zone.
Tight End
Justin Holmes — 29 snaps (17 PASS, 3 PBLK, 9 RBLK)
Malachi Thomas — 27 snaps (18 PASS, 9 RBLK)
Jake Overman — 20 snaps (12 PASS, 8 RBLK)
Josh Altsman — 18 snaps (10 PASS, 8 RBLK)
Justin Holmes continues to prove that he is the No. 1 tight end in this offense. He was Pitt's second leading pass catcher with three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.
The highest-graded tight end was Malachi Thomas, with a 73.3 grade. He had three catches for 22 yards against Boston College.
Offensive Line
Ryan Carretta — 93 snaps (59 PBLK, 34 RBLK)
Ryan Baer — 85 snaps (55 PBLK, 30 RBLK)
BJ Williams — 84 snaps (54 PBLK, 30 RBLK)
Lyndon Cooper — 82 snaps (52 PBLK, 30 RBLK)
Kendall Stanley — 81 snaps (52 PBLK, 29 RBLK)
Jeff Persi — 12 snaps (7 PBLK, 5 RBLK)
Isaiah Montgomery — 11 snaps (7 PBLK, 5 RBLK)
Tai Ray — 9 snaps (5 PBLK, 4 RBLK)
Jiavani Cooley — 8 snaps (4 PBLK, 4 RBLK)
Ryan Carretta was the only Pitt player to play all 93 snaps of offense in his first career start. He allowed two pressures and two hurries, but did not allow a sack.
Jeff Persi was injured on the first drive of the game and did not return. He was replaced by Kendall Stanley, who had the second-best pass blocking grade at 82.8. Stanley also allowed only one hurry and one pressure.
BJ Williams was the highest graded offensive lineman with a 72.1 grade and had the best pass blocking and run blocking grades out of the linemen. Williams did not allow a pressure hurry, hit or sack.
Defensive End
Nate Temple — 29 snaps (13 RDEF, 15 PRSH, 1 COV)
Isaiah Neal — 27 snaps (8 RDEF, 16 PRSH, 3 COV)
Jimmy Scott — 21 snaps (6 RDEF, 15 PRSH)
Joey Zelinsky — 19 snaps (8 RDEF, 10 PRSH, 1 COV)
Maverick Gracio — 12 snaps (7 RDEF, 4 PRSH, 1 COV)
Zach Crothers and Blaine Spires were ruled out this week, so reserves like Nate Temple, Joey Zelinsky and Maverick Gracio saw more playing time. Isaiah Neal even moved from defensive tackle to defensive end for added depth.
Defensive Tackle
Jahsear Whittington — 22 snaps (10 RDEF, 12 PRSH)
Francis Brewu — 22 snaps (12 RDEF, 10 PRSH)
Nick James — 22 snaps (4 RDEF, 18 PRSH)
Sean FitzSimmons — 21 snaps (9 RDEF, 12 PRSH)
Trevor Sommers — 12 snaps (7 RDEF, 5 PRSH)
Redshirt freshman Jahsear Whittington recorded his first-career sack and had one of the best pass rushing grades on the team. Sean FitzSimmons had the second-highest grade on the defense, with a 79.3, and also had one of the best tackling grades.
Linebacker
Rasheem Biles — 35 snaps (10 RDEF, 13 PRSH, 12 COV)
Kyle Louis — 35 snaps (10 RDEF, 4 PRSH, 21 COV)
Braylan Lovelace — 33 snaps (10 RDEF, 15 PRSH, 8 COV)
Cameron Lindsey — 19 snaps (11 RDEF, 2 PRSH, 6 COV)
Abe Ibrahim — 16 snaps (10 RDEF, 3 PRSH, 3 COV)
Davin Brewton — 12 snaps (7 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 4 COV)
Nick Lapi — 12 snaps (5 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 6 COV)
Kyle Louis' grade of 91.3 is by far the best on the team. He led the Panthers' defense with five tackles, and broke up a pass, forced and recovered a fumble. He also had the top coverage grade with a 91.4 score.
Abe Ibrahim only had 16 snaps, but he wound up with the second-most tackles on the defense with four and he recorded a tackle for loss.
Rasheem Biles continues to stay hot as he had three tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and one of the better tackling grades on the defense.
Cornerback
Shadarian Harrison — 36 snaps (13 RDEF, 23 COV)
Shawn Lee Jr. — 27 snaps (10 RDEF, 17 COV)
Rashad Battle — 23 snaps (6 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 16 COV)
Zion Ferguson — 12 snaps (7 RDEF, 5 COV)
Davion Pritchard — 10 snaps (6 RDEF, 4 COV)
Cole Woodson — 9 snaps (6 RDEF, 3 COV)
It was a big game for the secondary, as they allowed just 189 yards to the No. 1 passing offense in the ACC and the No. 4 passing offense in the country entering the game.
Shadarian Harrison had the top coverage grades of the corners and allowed just one catch for 11 yards. Shawn Lee Jr. was targeted three times and didn't allow a catch a Zion Ferguson wasn't targeted at all.
Rashad Battle allowed two catches for 27 yards, and Cole Woodson allowed two catches for 48 yards.
Safety
Kavir Bains-Marquez — 42 snaps (14 RDEF, 28 COV)
Josh Guerrier — 22 snaps (11 RDEF, 11 COV)
Cruce Brookins — 18 snaps (4 RDEF, 14 COV)
Allen Bryant — 17 snaps (7 RDEF, 10 COV)
Javon McIntyre — 9 snaps (9 COV)
Cruce Brookins had the second-highest coverage grade on the defense and the best of the safeties. He was targeted twice and didn't allow a catch. Brookins also had the third-best overall grade on the defense at 78.5.
True freshman Josh Guerrier played a significant number of snaps, and so did redshirt freshman Allen Bryant. Javon McIntyre was listed as a game time decision before kickoff and only played nine snaps.
