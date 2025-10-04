Pitt Star RB Out Again vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers star running back Desmond Reid is expected to miss this week's game against the Boston College Eagles, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.
This will be the second consecutive game that Reid has been ruled out. Reid was sidelined in the first quarter with a lower-body injury against West Virginia in Week 3 and did not return. Reid was ruled out in last week's game against Louisville.
Pat Narduzzi said after the loss last week that Reid "was close" to playing, but was ultimately ruled out.
Reid has 142 yards, one touchdown and averages 5.9 yards per carry in three games this season. He also has six catches for 71 yards and 105 punt return yards, one touchdown and averages 21 yards per return.
Pitt has struggled to effectively run the ball in Reid's absence. The Panthers had 46 rushing yards against the Mountaineers and 80 yards last week against the Cardinals.
Redshirt freshman Juelz Goff and true freshman Ja'Kyrian Turner have been the primary backs the last two games. Goff has 116 yards, two touchdowns and averaged 4.1 yards per carry this season, while Turner has 71 yards, one score and is averaging 4.4 yards per carry.
Reid is coming off of an All-American season for all-purpose yards in 2024. Reid had 184 carries for 966 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and 52 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 13 punt returns for 159 yards and one touchdown.
His accolades in 2024 include being named Second Team All-American from the Football Writers Association of America and ESPN, All-ACC First Team honors as both all-purpose and return specialist, All-ACC Honorable Mention at running back and All-ACC First Team All-Purpose back by the Associated Press.
This is the second piece of big news for the Panthers ahead of their game against Boston College. Pitt will reportedly start true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel and bench redshirt sophomore Eli Holstein. This will be Heintschel's first-career start and only his second appearance in a game this season.
