Pitt Takes Jab at West Virginia During Schedule Release
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers don't care for each other one bit, and they tend to take shots at each other throughout the year.
Pitt had their full schedule come out on Jan. 27, with the ACC unveiling its full conference schedule, with each member school playing an eight-game slate.
The Panthers collaborated with Caliente Pizza & Draft House and released a video for their upcoming 2025 schedule, unveiling 12 different pizza/menu items for each team.
Pitt also took a shot at West Virginia with one of their items, as the two teams face off in the Backyard Brawl again in 2025.
Defenisve back Rashad Battle speaks about "The Mountaineer Special", which is a giant pepperoni roll, and announces the price as $13.09.
This references the 13-9 victory for the Panthers over the then ranked No. 2 Mountaineers on Dec. 1, 2007 in Morgantown, which knocked out their rival from an undefeated season and playing in the National Championship Game.
"The Mountaineer Special? That'll be $13.09," Battle says.
The Backyard Brawl started between the two schools in 1895 and they've faced off 106 times since then, with Pitt holding a 62-41-3 lead in the rivalry.
The Panthers and Mountaineers faced off every year from 1920-1939 and then after the Second World War, they played every year from 1943-2011, 69 straight seasons, with a home-and-away alternate format from 1962-2011.
Conference realignment put a hold on the rivalry after the 2011 season, as both teams left the now defunct Big East. WVU left for the Big 12 after 2011 and Pitt departed for the ACC after 2012.
The two schools agreed to bring the Backyard Brawl back in 2022 through 2025. They also agreed later on to make another four-year series from 2029-2032.
Pitt and WVU played in front of the largest crowd ever for a sporting event in Pittsburgh with the return of the Backyard Brawl in 2022 at 70,622. Pitt would win that one late on an pick-six from M.J. Devonshire, 38-31.
The Mountaineers got revenge in 2023 and won 17-6 at Milan Puskar Stadium, as Panthers quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed 8-of-20 passes with three interceptions in the defeat.
Both teams faced of again at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 of the 2024 season, which saw Pitt erase a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining and get the comeback win.
The Panthers will travel to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers on Sept. 13 in Week 3 of the 2025 season.
This matchup will mark the end of the first four-game series, with the next Backyard Brawl not until 2029 in Pittsburgh.
