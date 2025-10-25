Pitt's Kenny Johnson Suffers Injury vs. NC State
The Pitt Panthers went into halftime up 31-21 against the the NC State Wolfpack. Right before that, junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson scored a touchdown after breaking a tackle.
Johnson Suffers Injury
In the touchdown play, that was reviewed and upheld for how close it was, Johnson took a hard hit helmet-to-helmet hit from a Wolfpack defender. Despite the excitement of the touchdown, Johnson immediately exited the field and went to be helped by a trainer on the sideline.
Johnson was seen on the sideline with his right arm tucked in his jacket during the second half, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Stephen Thompson. If he remains out, it will be a big loss for the Panthers' offense. Johnson had 112 yards and seven receptions in the first half of the game.
Before this game, Johnson had 390 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season. He had 68 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches during Pitt's win over Syracuse.
While Johnson is a big part of Pitt's offense, the team has used all their weapons well so far against NC State. Desmond Reid, Raphael '"Poppi" Williams, and Ja'Kyrian Turner have also scored touchdowns themselves.
True freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel had over 250 passing yards in just the first half. That's a big improvement after a rough outing the week prior against Syracuse. Heintschel had a great connection with Johnson in the first half, connecting with him seven times.
Other offensive injuries that Pitt deals with include running back Jaylin Brown and offensive linemen Keith Gouveia and Jeff Persi.
Defensive Side
Pitt's offense isn't the only side of the ball dealing with injuries. Star linebackers Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis were also ruled out for this game. Louis was listed as questionable and a gametime decesion. Biles has been out for the past two weeks, also missing the game against Syracuse.
These losses are massive for Pitt's defense. The Panthers have been able to get some nice defensive stops, but NC State was able to put up 21 points in the first half after struggling at the beginning of the game.
To counter NC State putting up points, Pitt must continue it's explosive offense. It'll be harder without having a star reciever like Johnson, but Heintschel's ability to connect with all his receiving options has been made clear in just his fifth start.
