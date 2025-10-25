Pitt Star RB Suffers Ankle Injury
Though the Pitt Panthers are up big against the NC State Wolfpack, it's not all going smoothly for the team.
Another Offensive Player Out
On a 3rd-and-4 near NC State's endzone, the Panthers went to Reid for another run play. On a -2-yard rush, Reid went down and stayed on the ground for awhile. He was helped off the field and went to the medical tent.
He could be seen later slowly walking out of the medical tent without any assistance. With Pitt up by so much, it's unlikely they'll even need to go back to him, but it's still not a good sign for the team with Reid out.
Reid had been heavily used in the 3rd quarter. Right before halftime, junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson was hit hard after a touchdown catch and run. He quickly exited the field and and has remained on the sidelines for the rest of the game, where a boot was placed on his left leg.
Reid has been dealing with injuries throughout the season. After leaving the game against West Virginia, Reid missed the following games against Louisville and Boston College. His injury was just referred to as a "lower-body injury".
Reid returned against the No. 25-ranked Florida State. In his return game, he put up 200 yards and two touchdown catches.
Reid put up just 38 yards in the win over Syracuse. Against NC State, Reid had 69 yards and one touchdown.
Despite the injuries, true freshman Mason Heintschel has been putting on an offensive masterclass, having 402 passing yards by the end of the third quarter. Reid, Johnson, Blue Hicks, Poppi Williams, and Ja'kyrian Turner have all scored touchdowns this game. It's been an absolute team effort against the Wolfpack.
Other Injuries
Pitt is dealing with injuries to their best players on the offensive and defense ends. Star linebackers Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles both have been out against NC State. Louis was a game-time decesion and Biles has been out since the game against Syracuse.
Despite the defensive injuries, the Panthers have done a great job in the second half against the Wolfpack. Halfway through the fourth quarter, NC State has scored just one touchdown the entire half. Meanwhile, Pitt is up to 53 points on the game.
Pitt is going to has tougher competition coming up on the schedule. Their three final games of the season are against Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and Miami, all ranked teams. While Pitt has proven they have a lot of offensive weapons to work with, having their best players be healthy is a must.
