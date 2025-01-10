Pitt Football Offers WPIAL 2028 QB

Proud to announce after a great conversation with @Kb1Raw I have received my first offer to Pitt University #H2P @jarma72 @CoachDuzzPittFB @AdamCalt @cjlquips @graham_wilbert @HopewellSNation @PghSportsNow @Zachrosa5 @210ths @PA_TodaySports pic.twitter.com/CCkNfuBCSQ