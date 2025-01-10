Pitt Football Offers WPIAL 2028 QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers offered a local football WPIAL talent, who they see as their signal-caller of the future.
Class of 2028 Hopewell quarterback James "Booboo" Armstrong announced on Twitter that Pitt offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kade Bell offered him a scholarship, the first Division I offer he's received.
Armstrong plays for Hopewell High School in Aliquippa, Pa. and had a great freshman season, completing 91-of-187 passes for for 1,372 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, while also rushing 205 times for 746 yards, 3.6 yards per carry, and 14 touchdowns.
He earned First Team All-Conference honors for his play, leading Hopewell to a 4-6 record, a three game improvement from 2023.
The best player in Pitt football history is running back Tony Dorsett (1973-76), who starred for Hopewell before going on to do the same with Pitt. Armstrong also plays at Tony Dorsett Stadium, named after the Pitt legend.
Dorsett would rush for a Pitt record, 6,526 career yards and 58 touchdowns on the ground. This culminated in his senior season, when he rushed for a program season record 2,150 yards and 21 touchdowns, winning the Heisman Trophy and the National Championship.
Pitt hasn't landed any Class of 2026 nor Class of 2027 commitments, but they've spread their offers around the WPIAL to various athletes, who they hope to bring on to campus for junior day and in the future for practices and upcoming game days.
The offer for Armstrong is also the first that Pitt has given out to a WPIAL player in the Class of 2028.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top 6)
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB
Lawrence Timmons-Pine Richland, DB
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH
