Ravens Looking to Make NFL Playoff History After Brutal 1-5 Start
The Ravens are looking to do something this season that only four teams since 1933 have done—make the playoffs after starting the year 1-5 or worse.
Baltimore shockingly started the season 1-5 (and are now 2-5 thanks to a Week 8 win over the Bears), but were considered strong playoff contenders before the season started.
The odds are definitely against the Ravens when it comes to making the playoffs, as just four teams out of 358 that started their season 1-5 went on to then make the playoffs in the same season. That’s a hit rate of just 1.1%.
The first team to ever accomplish this milestone was the 1970 Bengals squad. Cincinnati started out 1-6 that season, but made it to the divisional round of the playoffs. Another NFL team didn’t defy the odds until the 2015 Chiefs, who started out 1-5 and then won 10 games in a row to solidify a playoff spot. They were defeated in the divisional round after winning their wild-card matchup.
The 2018 Colts were the next team to start 1-5 and still make the playoffs. Similarly to the Chiefs above, the Colts lost in the divisional round after winning the wild-card game. The most recent team to achieve this feat was the 2020 Washington team led by Ron Rivera. They lost in the wild-card round.
Based on the four previous scenarios, the Ravens wouldn’t have the best chances of advancing far in the playoffs if they can make it that far. None of these teams made it past the divisional round. But, it’s still a big accomplishment to start the season rough and still make the postseason. We’ll see if Baltimore can defy the odds.
It’s worth noting that over the years, the NFL has added wild-card playoff games a couple times to give more teams the opportunity to make the postseason. In 1970, the league first introduced one wild-card game, while that expanded to two in ‘78. Then, in ‘90, two more wild-card matchups were added bringing the total of four wild-card games. A third wild-card team per conference was added just in 2020, bringing the total to six games. So, in 1970, the playoffs consisted of eight teams and now they include 14 teams competing for the Super Bowl.
While history might not be on the Ravens’ side, the current state of the AFC North certainly is. Despite their 2–5 record, Baltimore sits just two games back of the Steelers for first place in the division, and have two matchups against Pittsburgh still to come this season. Ironically, despite the extra wild-card spots, the Ravens’ best path to the postseason this year remains a division title.
Further, the Ravens have played through what should be the toughest part of their schedule, and have one of the easier remaining schedules in the league. ESPN projections give Baltimore a 46% chance of reaching the postseason, so while they’re still underdogs, the Ravens undoubtedly have a chance to join that fabled 1%.