Lions Sign Former Pitt Safety to Practice Squad
PITTSBURGH -- The Detroit Lions signed former Pitt Panthers safety Erick Hallett II to their practice squad.
Hallett committed to Pitt in the Class of 2018 out of Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, Texas, near Houston. 247Sports and Rivals both ranked him as a three-star recruit, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 73 cornerback and No. 108 prospect in Texas and Rivals rating him No. 78 at his position.
He would redshirt in 2018 and then played in 12 games, making one start, in 2019, as he made 14 tackles and four pass breakups.
Halett increased his playing time in 2020, playing all 10 games and starting the final four games of the season. He finished the year with 30 tackles (20 solo), two tackles for loss, two interceptions and six passes defended.
He played a large role in 2021, starting all 14 games, as Pitt won their first ever ACC Championship. He ended with a career-high 72 tackles (45 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, earning himself an Honorable Mention All-ACC.
Two of those interceptions came in the ACC Championship game against Wake Forest, including one he took back for 19 yards for a score.
Hallett played his last season for Pitt in 2022, starting all 13 games at free safety and making 54 tackles (41 solo), three tackles for loss, three interceptions, 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. His efforts earned him Second Team All-ACC honors.
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Hallett with the No. 208 overall pick in the Sixth Round of the 2023 NFL Draft, making him the first Pitt player they took in franchise history.
He never played a down in the 2023 regular season for Jacksonville, but did play in the preseason.
Hallett will want to make a good impression with the Lions and to prove the Jaguars wrong for releasing him.
